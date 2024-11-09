Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones is at risk of being stripped if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones should be at risk of being stripped if he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall.

Next weekend, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon when he defends the UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. Of course, in the eyes of many, the man he should be facing is none other than interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, Jones has made it crystal clear that he isn’t interested in fighting Tom. Of course, he needs to get through Miocic first, but that’s definitely a challenge that he should be considering if he’s able to pick up the win.

In the eyes of Michael Bisping, Jones needs to face reality.