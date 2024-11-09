Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones is at risk of being stripped if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones should be at risk of being stripped if he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall.
Next weekend, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon when he defends the UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. Of course, in the eyes of many, the man he should be facing is none other than interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Unfortunately for the Englishman, Jones has made it crystal clear that he isn’t interested in fighting Tom. Of course, he needs to get through Miocic first, but that’s definitely a challenge that he should be considering if he’s able to pick up the win.
In the eyes of Michael Bisping, Jones needs to face reality.
Bisping’s view on Jones/Aspinall
“The reality is that Jon Jones is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and if he fights Stipe Miocic, and if he is victorious, he has to face Tom Aspinall next – this is just the way that the world works.
“If he doesn’t, this is – in the words of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Number One Bull****, I’m telling you right now, it is number one bull****… If he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall next, then we’ve got to start having a serious conversation as to whether or not this man should be stripped.”
“They should face one another [next] but he’s calling out Alex Pereira for a legacy fight… What I’m saying sounds crazy and I’m not saying this as a Jon Jones hater but if this was boxing, then Jon Jones would be stripped [of his title] and that’s a fact.
“Oleksandr Usyk fought Tyson Fury for the undisputed belts, Usyk won and was undisputed champion – but guess what? The mandatory IBF challenger was Filip Hrgovic, but because he’s going to rematch Tyson Fury, he was stripped of the IBF title… And this should be the same thing.”
Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
