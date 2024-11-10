UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO’s Neil Magny (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the welterweight main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.

Magny (29-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (20-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here). Prates has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship, scoring finishes in all three of those fights.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 100 main event begins and Carlos Prates comes out aggressively. Neil Magny shoots in for a single leg takedown and presses Prates against the cage. The Brazilian scores a trip takedown and is now working from the full guard of UFC veteran. Prates opts to stand up and lands a hard low kick as Magny returns to his feet. Neil Magny shoots in for a takedown and once again presses Prates against the cage. He lands some knees before attempting to dump Carlos on his back. Prates somehow remains on his feet but continues to eat knees and short punches from ‘The Haitian Sensation’. Carlos Prates gets off the cage and looks to close the distance. Neil Magny shoots for a takedown but he can’t get it. Prates lands a short elbow and Magny crumbles. Prates tells Neil to get back to his feet. He does and now Carlos is all over him with punches. Magny grabs a hold of a single leg in hopes of slowing the assault. Prates shakes free and charges in with a left hand that floors Magny. He is out cold. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny via KO (punch) at 4:50 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Prates fight next following his KO victory over Magny this evening in Las Vegas?