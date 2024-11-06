Cody Garbrandt forced out of UFC Vegas 100 fight against Miles Johns

UFC Vegas 100 has taken a hit as former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is out of his co-main event fight against Miles Johns.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com on Tuesday night that Garbrandt withdrew from the bout due to undisclosed reasons. The sources say Johns hopes to remain on the card and fight a short-notice opponent on Saturday.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6) is coming off a second-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo back at UFC 300 in April. The los snapped his two-fight winning streak as he had beaten Brian Kelleher by knockout and Trevin Jones by decision.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is 9-6 in the UFC. Garbrandt won the belt back in 2016 with a decision win over Dominick Cruz. However, he lost the belt in his next fight as he was knocked out by TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt has notable wins over Thomas Almeida, Raphael Assuncao, and Marus Brimage among others.

Miles Johns (15-2, 1 NC) is coming off a decision win over Douglas Silva de Andrade. Johns was set for the biggest fight of his career against the former champ Cody Garbrandt but it no longer will happen.

Johns is 6-2 and one NC in the UFC. He’s currently riding a four-fight unbeaten streak. In his career, Johns has notable wins over Vince Morales and Cody Gibson, while also beating Adrian Yanez on the regional scene. Johns is also the former LFA bantamweight champion.