Joe Pyfer calls for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following UFC Edmonton: “I want my revenge fight”

By Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has called for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following the latter’s KO win over Marc-André Barriault.

Joe Pyfer

Over the course of the last few years, Joe Pyfer has emerged as a really interesting contender at middleweight. However, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t had everything go his way. In addition to a defeat against Jack Hermansson back in February, his first Contender Series appearance against Dustin Stoltzfus ended with him sustaining an injury.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer details “inspirational” documentary on his story from being abused as a kid to making the UFC

Pyfer did, however, bounce back from the Hermansson loss with a knockout victory over Marc-André Barriault in June. Funnily enough, Stoltzfus was also able to finish Barriault this past weekend at UFC Edmonton.

In the eyes of Pyfer, it makes sense to run this one back as he focuses his attention on breaking into the top 15 of the division.

Pyfer looks to the future

“Let’s run that s*** back @ufc @danawhite. He beat the same dude I did I want my revenge fight and then top 15.”

The 28-year-old knows and understands that he has to mix things up if he wants to play with the big boys. Alas, he also seems to acknowledge that he can’t jump straight in with the kind of fighters he calls out. Pyfer is a real talent, but there are plenty of guys like that at 185 pounds. The real hope is that he’s able to live up to his potential which, as we’ve seen, is pretty exciting.

Do you believe this is the kind of fight that makes sense next for Joe Pyfer? How many big wins do you think it’ll take before he can be seen as a legitimate contender at middleweight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

