Joe Pyfer calls for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following UFC Edmonton: “I want my revenge fight”

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has called for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following the latter’s KO win over Marc-André Barriault.

Over the course of the last few years, Joe Pyfer has emerged as a really interesting contender at middleweight. However, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t had everything go his way. In addition to a defeat against Jack Hermansson back in February, his first Contender Series appearance against Dustin Stoltzfus ended with him sustaining an injury.

Pyfer did, however, bounce back from the Hermansson loss with a knockout victory over Marc-André Barriault in June. Funnily enough, Stoltzfus was also able to finish Barriault this past weekend at UFC Edmonton.

In the eyes of Pyfer, it makes sense to run this one back as he focuses his attention on breaking into the top 15 of the division.