UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

The Octagon returns to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘DDP’ captured the promotion‘s coveted middleweight title this past January at UFC 297 with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland. That victory had marked the South African’s ninth in a row, as he had previously scored notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Stylebender’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

UFC 305 is co-headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France.

Steve Erceg

Erceg (12-2 MMA) last competed in May of this year, where he suffered a razor close decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja for the promotion‘s flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Astro Boy’ had strung together 11-straight wins.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Don’t Blink’ was most previously seen in action in June of 2023, where he suffered a split decision loss to Amir Albazi.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 305 main card lineup is a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot.

Hooker (23-12 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming against Jalin Turner in July of 2023. ‘The Hangman’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (24-2 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299. ‘Gamer’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 305 Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184) –

Kai Kara-France (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125.5) –

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5) –

Tai Tuivasa (265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259) –

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170) –

UFC 305 Televised Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Junior Tafa (244) vs. Valter Walker (252) –

Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5) –

Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs. Luana Santos (126) –

Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Herbert Burns (146) – Jenkins def. Burns via TKO at 0:48 of Round 3

UFC 305 Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Alex Reyes (156) – Nolan def. Reyes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Song Kenan (171) vs. Ricky Glenn (171) – Kenan def. Glenn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Stewart Nicoll (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (127.5) – Aguilar def. Nicoll via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 2:39 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 305 main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya?

