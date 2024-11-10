UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Gerald Meerschaert (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

Reinier de Ridder (17-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening. The former two-division ONE FC Champion was most previously seen in action this past July, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (37-17 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Bryan Barberena and Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to those victories, ‘GM3’ was coming off defeats at the hands of Andre Petroski and Joe Pyfer.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 100 co-main event begins and Reinier de Ridder throws a front kick to the body. Gerald Meerschaert comes over the top with a left hand. ‘RDR’ with a low kick and then one to the mid-section. The former ONE champion has an awkward style on the feet. ‘GM3’ finds his way inside and lands a nice combination. Reinier de Ridder fires back with a low kick and then shoots in and scores a takedown. Meerschaert scrambles and explodes to take top position. He decides to stand back up and then cracks ‘RDR’ with a nice 1-2. Gerald goes to the body now. He goes over the top with a left hand that connects. De Ridder shoots in for a takedown, but it is not there. He steps back and lands a pair of good jabs and then a low kick. Gerald Meerschaert leaps into the pocket with a 1-2. De Ridder shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Once again, ‘GM3’ is able to kick him off and get right back to his feet. A good body kick from Reinier. He lands a low kick and then drops for a takedown. Gerald is not having that and easily shrugs him off. A pair of good jabs from Meerschaert and then a solid right cross. Reinier de Ridder responds with a huge combination and does goes ‘GM3’. The former two-division ONE FC champion looks to jump in for the finish, but the horn sounds to end round one.

Reinier de Ridder nearly KOs Gerald Meerschaert after getting lit up by GM3 all round #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/oc9jo69XiA — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 10, 2024

Round two of the UFC Vegas 100 co-main event begins and Gerald Meerschaert comes forward aggressively. He lands a combination but that allows Reinier de Ridder to force the clinch. He pushes ‘GM3’ against the cage and then drops down and completes a single leg takedown. ‘RDR’ is working from half guard. Meerschaert explodes and is able to get back up to his feet. He shoots in and scores a takedown of his own. Reinier de Ridder is breathing heavy now. Gerald is on top and in half guard position. He lands a nice left hand. ‘RDR’ is leaking a bit of blood from his mouth now. He looks to lock up a triangle choke, but Gerald escapes and attempts to improve his position. Another submission attempt allows De Ridder to get back to his feet. He immediately shoots in and scores a trip takedown. ‘RDR’ is working from half guard now. Gerald Meerschaert rolls for an armbar. De Ridder escapes but winds up on the bottom as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 100 co-main event begins and Gerald Meerschaert immediately forces the clinch and looks for a takedown. Reinier de Ridder reverses the position but is unsuccessful with his own attempt to get the fight the ground. Another takedown attempt from ‘GM3’. ‘RDR’ defends and is able to take top position. He moves to the back and then slides into full mount. He locks up a head and arm triangle and this one is over. Gerald is forced to tap.

RDR is a beast on the ground 🥋 pic.twitter.com/rxz7QYfWoV — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 10, 2024

DE RIDDER GETS THE SUBMISSION WIN IN HIS UFC DEBUT 👏 #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/a8PsbkeRwF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 10, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (arm-triangle choke) in Round 3

Who would you like to see De Ridder fight next following his submission victory over Meerschaert this evening in Las Vegas?