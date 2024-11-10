UFC Vegas 100 Bonus Report: Charles Radtke one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, and four fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

The event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny. The contest proved to be a coming out party for Carlos Prates. The Brazilian standout earned his fourth knockout win of 2024, this after sending Neil Magny crashing to the canvas with a left hand to the temple at the 4:50 mark of the opening round (see that here). Although Magny had a good start to the fight, Prates was eventually able to land a standing elbow that significantly changed the momentum of the contest and ultimately led to the finish. Following the win, Prates called out Jack Della Maddelena.

UFC Vegas 100 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert. The bout resulted in a gritty back and forth affair. Reinier de Ridder nearly finished the fight in the opening round, this after connecting with an elbow and then a left hand that sent ‘GM3’ crashing to the canvas right before the horn. However, Gerald Meerschaert battled back strong in round two, arguably evening up the scorecards after ten minutes of action. That momentum did not carry into round three, as ‘RDR’ was able to get the fight to the floor and promptly locked in a fight-ending arm-triangle choke (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Carlos Prates earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Neil Magny in tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Charles Radtke pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Matthew Semelsberger.

Performance of the night: Mansur Abdul-Malik earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Dusko Tudorovic (see that here).

Performance of the night: Da’Mon Blackshear pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Cody Stamann.

