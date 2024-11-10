Pros react after Carlos Prates KO’s Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

By Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC, KO, Neil Magny

Prates (21-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here). The Brazilian standout had gone a perfect 3-0 in his first three assignments with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, scoring finishes in all three of those fights.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (29-13 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

The UFC Vegas 100 main event proved to be a coming out party for Carlos Prates. The Brazilian standout earned his fourth knockout win of 2024, this after sending Neil Magny crashing to the canvas with a left hand to the temple at the 4:50 mark of the opening round (see that here). Although Magny had a good start to the fight, Prates was eventually able to land a standing elbow that significantly changed the momentum of the contest and ultimately led to the finish. Following the win, Prates called out Jack Della Maddelena.

Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny by KO (punch) at 4:50 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Magny vs. Prates’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Carlos Prates defeating Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100:

Who would you like to see Carlos Prates fight next following his KO victory over Neil Magny this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Neil Magny UFC UFC Vegas 100

Related

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, KO, Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO's Neil Magny (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024
Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder submits Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Gerald Meerschaert (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, Neil Magny, Carlos Prates
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100: 'Magny vs. Prates' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones is at risk of being stripped if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones should be at risk of being stripped if he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of UFC 309 return

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024
TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw claims the UFC “put like $6 million” into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has claimed that the promotion poured millions into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next big thing.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot vows to retire UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko in future fight: "Stop making people wait!"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot is done waiting around to face Valentina Shevchenko.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones admits retirement decision will depend on his performance at UFC 309: "My goal is to make it look really easy"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains undecided on retirement.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler plans for busy 2025 with potential victory over Charles Oliveira: "Oldest lightweight UFC champion ever"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is already looking beyond Charles Oliveira.