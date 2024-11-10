Pros react after Carlos Prates KO’s Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.

Prates (21-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here). The Brazilian standout had gone a perfect 3-0 in his first three assignments with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, scoring finishes in all three of those fights.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (29-13 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

The UFC Vegas 100 main event proved to be a coming out party for Carlos Prates. The Brazilian standout earned his fourth knockout win of 2024, this after sending Neil Magny crashing to the canvas with a left hand to the temple at the 4:50 mark of the opening round (see that here). Although Magny had a good start to the fight, Prates was eventually able to land a standing elbow that significantly changed the momentum of the contest and ultimately led to the finish. Following the win, Prates called out Jack Della Maddelena.

Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny by KO (punch) at 4:50 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Magny vs. Prates’ below:

I have high hopes for Carlos Prates. I’m expecting a first-round finish tonight #UFCVegas100 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 10, 2024

Jesus christ. What was that a grazing left hand off the top of the skull — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 10, 2024

What if cigarettes is the secret — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2024

Magney vs Tony Ferguson — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2024

Prates has nasty power still wanna see that Randy brown match up — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 10, 2024

Carlos Prates has a very bright future in the UFC. Welterweights beware 😬 #UFCVegas100 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 10, 2024

