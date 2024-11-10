Pros react after Carlos Prates KO’s Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.
Prates (21-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel KO over Jingliang Li this past August at UFC 305 (see that here). The Brazilian standout had gone a perfect 3-0 in his first three assignments with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, scoring finishes in all three of those fights.
Meanwhile, Neil Magny (29-13 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales this past August. The 37-year-old veteran had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s affair.
The UFC Vegas 100 main event proved to be a coming out party for Carlos Prates. The Brazilian standout earned his fourth knockout win of 2024, this after sending Neil Magny crashing to the canvas with a left hand to the temple at the 4:50 mark of the opening round (see that here). Although Magny had a good start to the fight, Prates was eventually able to land a standing elbow that significantly changed the momentum of the contest and ultimately led to the finish. Following the win, Prates called out Jack Della Maddelena.
Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny by KO (punch) at 4:50 of Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Magny vs. Prates’ below:
I have high hopes for Carlos Prates. I’m expecting a first-round finish tonight #UFCVegas100
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 10, 2024
Post-fight reactions to Carlos Prates defeating Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100:
Wow what a knockout! @CarlosPratesUFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas100
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 10, 2024
Jesus christ. What was that a grazing left hand off the top of the skull
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 10, 2024
Prates smoking peeps! 🚬 #UFCVegas100
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 10, 2024
What if cigarettes is the secret
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2024
Magney vs Tony Ferguson
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2024
Prates has nasty power still wanna see that Randy brown match up
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 10, 2024
Carlos Prates has a very bright future in the UFC. Welterweights beware 😬 #UFCVegas100
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 10, 2024
Who would you like to see Carlos Prates fight next following his KO victory over Neil Magny this evening in Sin City?
