Dana White ponders decision to leave BMF title out of Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308

Dana White Wonders If He Should’ve Reconsidered BMF Stance for UFC 308 Headliner

Dana White spoke to reporters shortly after UFC 308. He admitted that he was wondering if he should’ve added the BMF Championship to the showdown between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway (via MMAJunkie).

“Topuria’s belt was on the line; Max was trying to take that,” White said after UFC 308 in explanation of why the promotion didn’t bring the BMF strap into the picture. “Halfway through the second round, I said, ‘Sh*t, we should have put the Bad Motherf*cker title up for this fight, too, because these guys are both (a BMF).’”

Topuria ended up scoring a third-round knockout win over Holloway to successfully retain his 145-pound gold. White revealed the status of the BMF belt following UFC 308.

“I don’t know what we’ll do with it yet, but Max still has it. Max holds the title, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Holloway captured the symbolic title by knocking out Justin Gaethje with one second to spare in their UFC 300 clash. “Blessed” has said that a permanent move to lightweight could be what’s next for him. Holloway admitted that there isn’t much else he can do now that he failed to capture featherweight gold a second time.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’ll be in a BMF fight next year.