UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

The thirteen-bout fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight proved to be a solid scrap. Although Petr Yan was able to outland Deiveson Figueiredo for the majority of the fight, the former flyweight champion still had some moments, including dropping ‘No Mercy’ in the fourth round. However, Yan’s striking and grappling was on point tonight and after twenty-five minutes it was clear he had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Macau was co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Yan Xiaonan taking on Tabitha Ricci. The contest resulted in a lopsided victory for the former title challenger in Yan, who outclassed Ricci on the feet for their entire fifteen-minute affair.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Muslim Salikhov earned an extra $50k for his sensational spinning wheel kick knockout victory over Song Kenan on today’s UFC Macau main card (see that here).

Performance of the night: Gabriella Fernandes pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Wang Cong. It was an incredible finish, especially considering she was a +600 underdog (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shi Ming took home an extra $50k for her brutal third-round head kick knockout victory over Feng Xiaocan (see that here). Feng left the Octagon on a stetcher after being out cold for over four minutes in what was a scary scene.

Performance of the night: Zhang Mingyang earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory (standing elbow and punches) over Ozzy Diaz (see that here).

