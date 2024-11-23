UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC

The thirteen-bout fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight proved to be a solid scrap. Although Petr Yan was able to outland Deiveson Figueiredo for the majority of the fight, the former flyweight champion still had some moments, including dropping ‘No Mercy’ in the fourth round. However, Yan’s striking and grappling was on point tonight and after twenty-five minutes it was clear he had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Macau was co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Yan Xiaonan taking on Tabitha Ricci. The contest resulted in a lopsided victory for the former title challenger in Yan, who outclassed Ricci on the feet for their entire fifteen-minute affair.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci

Performance of the night: Muslim Salikhov earned an extra $50k for his sensational spinning wheel kick knockout victory over Song Kenan on today’s UFC Macau main card (see that here).

Performance of the night: Gabriella Fernandes pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Wang Cong. It was an incredible finish, especially considering she was a +600 underdog (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shi Ming took home an extra $50k for her brutal third-round head kick knockout victory over Feng Xiaocan (see that here). Feng left the Octagon on a stetcher after being out cold for over four minutes in what was a scary scene.

Performance of the night: Zhang Mingyang earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory (standing elbow and punches) over Ozzy Diaz (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Macau event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Muslim Salikhov UFC UFC Macau

Related

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Petr Yan
Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024
Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Justin Gaethje is hoping to return in March of 2025 and has a few names in mind.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: "I don't want to be fighting at 40"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his retirement plans.

Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk
UFC

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell bizarrely slams Elon Musk: "Earth is flat, Jesus is king"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has began feuding with Elon Musk.

Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: "He's given enough"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has praised Jon Jones.