Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

By Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC

Yan (18-5 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Song Yadong by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Mercy’ had previously dropped three straight decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA) entered today’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera this past August. Prior to that, the former flyweight champion had submitted Cody Garbrandt at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

Tonight’s UFC Macau main event proved to be a solid scrap. Although Petr Yan was able to outland Deiveson Figueiredo for the majority of the fight, the former flyweight champion still had some moments, including dropping ‘No Mercy’ in the fourth round. However, Yan’s striking and grappling was on point tonight and after twenty-five minutes it was clear he had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Yan vs. Figueiredo’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Petr Yan defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau:

Who would you like to see Petr Yan fight next following his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo today in China? Share your thoughts in the comments on social media PENN Nation!

Related

Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci
Petr Yan

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje shoots down potential rematch with Michael Chandler, interested in Dan Hooker among others

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya opens up on future UFC retirement: "I don't want to be fighting at 40"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his retirement plans.

Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk
UFC

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell bizarrely slams Elon Musk: "Earth is flat, Jesus is king"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has began feuding with Elon Musk.

Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: "He's given enough"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has praised Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.