Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan (18-5 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating Song Yadong by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former bantamweight champion, as ‘No Mercy’ had previously dropped three straight decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA) entered today’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera this past August. Prior to that, the former flyweight champion had submitted Cody Garbrandt at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

Tonight’s UFC Macau main event proved to be a solid scrap. Although Petr Yan was able to outland Deiveson Figueiredo for the majority of the fight, the former flyweight champion still had some moments, including dropping ‘No Mercy’ in the fourth round. However, Yan’s striking and grappling was on point tonight and after twenty-five minutes it was clear he had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Yan vs. Figueiredo’ below:

Who’s up for Yan vs. Figgy!?! 🍿 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 23, 2024

I’m with petr yan 🫡 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2024

Yan making it look easy https://t.co/e00iFRifgE — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 23, 2024

Figgy got a chin petr yan is starting to break him down beautiful upper cuts — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2024

This fight is delivering awesome action in the 4th — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Petr Yan defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau:

Petr got it but this fight showed that figgy fits rt in for this weight class goated chin 👌 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2024

Yan is so crisp with this striking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 23, 2024

Congratulations @PetrYanUFC great performance 💪🏼👊 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 23, 2024

