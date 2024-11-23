VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

Ming entered the contest as big betting underdog and throughout the opening two rounds, she struggled to find her range against her much taller opponent in Xiaocan.

However, in round three, Shi was able to find her mark landing a devastating head kick that sent Feng crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness. Ming followed up with a few punches, but the damage had already been done as Xiaocan lay stiff on the Octagon floor. Check out the brutal finish below from ‘X‘:

Shi Ming with the brutal head kick KO! 😱 #UFCMacau pic.twitter.com/dBrcxCTl11 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 23, 2024

Official UFC Macau Result: Shi Ming def. Feng Xiaocan via KO (head kick) at 0:46 of Round 3

While it was tremendous, knockout of the year contender finish, attention quickly switched from the KO to the condition of Feng Xiaocan who was motionless on the canvas for several minutes. EMT’s were quickly brought in, and the young prospect was eventually wheeled away on a stretcher to be taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Out of precaution, Feng Xiaocan will be transported to a nearby hospital after her defeat at #UFCMacau pic.twitter.com/SUJTenwwOg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 23, 2024

The UFC has yet to provide an update on Feng’s condition, but we will keep you posted as soon as that information becomes available.

The UFC Broadcast recently provided the following update on Feng’s health:

“She is moving all extremities and speaking, no fractures or neck injuries, preliminary viewing of a CT scan looked good and official report will be ready in roughly an hour.”

You can get all of today’s UFC Macau Live Results and Highlights by clicking here.