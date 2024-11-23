Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

By Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at Nikita Hand following the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Conor McGregor

As many of you would’ve heard, Conor McGregor lost his civil case against Nikita Hand in Ireland. The verdict noted that McGregor was found guilty, meaning he will have to pay damages to the victim.

RELATED: Conor McGregor issues statement after Dublin jury rules he’s liable for sexual assault

Of course, this has led to a lot of discourse within the world of mixed martial arts. The former two-weight UFC champion has been involved in many controversies throughout his career, but this one could prove to be the worst of all.

In the following social media posts, McGregor didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on the case.

McGregor lashes out

“Justice was served for James Lawrence, yes! Deplorable what they done. Nikita hand, vicious liar! APPEAL!”

“Two men falsely accused. One vindicated, the other soon to be! Congrats James Lawrence on absolute exoneration! Twice this heinous accusation was put to you and twice it was shown as FALSE! LIES! It is absolutely disgraceful what they put you through here. Disgraceful! I look forward to seeing you further vindicate yourself and lambast those responsible in court! We know what happened that night! Everyone present knows, yet it was ignored. Every single statement of persons present on the night was ignored. And they all disputed Nikita’s LIES!

“However James they did believe you but just in certain parts for some strange reason. And they apparently did not believe Danielle Kealy at all. Laughable! Also with the damages (60k and 188k, interesting choice of figures) it seems they didn’t believe Nikita much either. How could they, her original story was she was gang raped by security and chased from the hotel on foot. Absolute nonsense. How these lies were accepted, I will never know.

“A court of feeling and opinion, brainwashed in to people via the main stream media. Not of fact! The reporting in court a laughing stock to everyone present. As clear as day bias. This is not a court of hard evidence and truth. It is a kangaroo court of opinions and feelings. We are not done yet. Not by a long shot. No chance. On we fight! Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal, appeal, appeal! As well as other. Congrats James! Onwards and upwards!”

Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

