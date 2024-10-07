Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley teases return to MMA: “I’m working on something big right now”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is ready to return to MMA.

‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t been active for quite a while. Following a submission loss to Vicente Luque in early 2021, Tyron Woodley was released from the UFC. The defeat was his fourth in a row in the cage, previously losing to the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Following his release, Woodley began feuding with Jake Paul.

The former UFC champion nearly knocked out ‘The Problem Child’ in their first encounter that August. However, Paul survived an early scare to secure a split-decision victory. After Tommy Fury suffered an injury, Tyron Woodley signed a deal to face the YouTuber on short notice that December. In the rematch, he was brutally knocked out.

Since then, Tyron Woodley hasn’t fought. While he’s done some commentary for the PFL, the former UFC champion hasn’t signed a deal with the company. Instead, Woodley has been linked to several boxing matches, against the likes of Floyd Mayweather and KSI.

Tyron Woodley teases a return to MMA and says he’s working on “a big MMA fight” 👀 When asked if it will be in the UFC, Woodley responds “I can’t say anything yet” 🎥 @UniqueMazique #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/axAm23XFPM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 7, 2024

Tyron Woodley plans MMA return nearly four years following UFC release

However, the 42-year-old plans to compete in the cage soon. Speaking in a recent interview with Unique Mazique, Tyron Woodley teased a return to MMA but declined to name the promotion he’s working with. However, he added that his next fight will be a big one.

“I’m working on a comeback, not that I ever left.” Tyron Woodley stated in the interview discussing his MMA return. “But a lot of people thought I retired from fighting. [It would be] MMA. I’m not done with the boxing either though, it’s fun and it’s easier on the body to train. It’s less martial arts that you have to do together.”

He continued, “I’m preparing for a big MMA fight. I can’t give out a lot on it but I’m working on something right now. I can’t say anything yet.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC welterweight champion? Who do you want to see Tyron Woodley fight?