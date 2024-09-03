Tyron Woodley reveals he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather earlier this year

By Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather this past June.

Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather

Woodley hasn’t competed since he suffered a KO loss in the rematch to Jake Paul in December of 2021. Since then, he has been linked to other fights, and Woodley revealed he was originally supposed to box Mayweather in June, but the undefeated boxer decided to face John Gotti III instead.

“I took some time off, and then I had some guys bitch out. I was supposed to fight Floyd in June. It was never supposed to be Gotti. That fight was me originally. I was supposed to fight KSI in January last year. He flaked out and took Dillon Danis,” Woodley said on Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry. “Shit, I got offered to fight you, Mike. I’m pretty sure you got offered to fight me. I said, I’m not fighting my dog for no f*****g peanuts. If we was gonna fight for real, we would have fought in the UFC. And that’s a hard ass fight, he at the top of the game.”

Tyron Woodley hasn’t competed since 2021

Mayweather boxed Gotti III in June of 2023 and the fight was ruled a No Contest as the fight was stopped due to extensive trash-talking and clinching. They had their rematch in August in a non-scored bout that Mayweather dominated from start to finish.

Had Tyron Woodley boxed Floyd Mayweather it would have been an exhibition but it would have been interesting as he is a big name and does have KO power. But, with Woodley not getting that fight, it’s uncertain when or if he will fight again.

Tyron Woodley is 19-7-1 in MMA and 0-2 in boxing. His only two boxing fights came against Jake Paul, losing by KO and by split decision in the first bout. The former UFC welterweight champion ended his career with four straight losses. In his career, he has notable wins over Darren Till, Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, and Carlos Condit among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

