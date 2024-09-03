Tyron Woodley reveals he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather earlier this year

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather this past June.

Woodley hasn’t competed since he suffered a KO loss in the rematch to Jake Paul in December of 2021. Since then, he has been linked to other fights, and Woodley revealed he was originally supposed to box Mayweather in June, but the undefeated boxer decided to face John Gotti III instead.

“I took some time off, and then I had some guys bitch out. I was supposed to fight Floyd in June. It was never supposed to be Gotti. That fight was me originally. I was supposed to fight KSI in January last year. He flaked out and took Dillon Danis,” Woodley said on Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry. “Shit, I got offered to fight you, Mike. I’m pretty sure you got offered to fight me. I said, I’m not fighting my dog for no f*****g peanuts. If we was gonna fight for real, we would have fought in the UFC. And that’s a hard ass fight, he at the top of the game.”