Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in the PFL after training with Tom Aspinall: “I’ll beat him in the ring and cage”

By Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Tommy Fury is willing to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in the PFL cage.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

‘TNT’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports for nearly a year. Tommy Fury last appeared in the boxing ring last October, against YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. Despite some early trouble from ‘The Nightmare’, the younger brother of Tyson Fury wound up securing a unanimous decision victory.

A few months following the victory, Tommy Fury got hand surgery. As a result, the British boxer hasn’t fought at all in 2024. However, ‘TNT’ is now back in training, and even met up with UFC champion Tom Aspinall. In a video uploaded to YouTuber, the boxer did a little MMA training with the heavyweight.

While Tommy Fury obviously doesn’t know much about MMA, the power is certainly there. In the video, the boxing star also showed interest in a rematch of sorts with Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently slated to face Mike Tyson in November, but will reportedly make his PFL debut afterward.

RELATED: DAN HARDY REVEALS PLANS FOR MMA RETURN WITH THE PFL: “I GAVE THEM THREE OR FOUR NAMES”

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury shows interest in PFL fight against Boxing rival Jake Paul

As of now, Jake Paul lacks an opponent for his MMA debut. If he wants, he can have his first fight against Tommy Fury. The two were reportedly in discussions for a rematch in the ring earlier this year, but it failed to come to fruition. Now, it appears that they could instead meet in the PFL.

“Jake Paul’s in the PFL isn’t he?” Tommy Fury stated in the YouTube video with Tom Aspinall. “I’m going to smash his face in when I get better at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing, and in the cage. [He’s] a big useless prick. I reckon a year-and-a-half to two years of training until I’ll beat him in a fight. It’ll be no problem in the cage.”

He continued, “He’s got the funds, he’s got the best trainers in the world, he’s got the best sparring in the world. So, he’s doing all right. But he’s no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big fat [knee], all elbows. No fists.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxer? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 2 in the PFL?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL) Tommy Fury

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024
Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL CEO opens up on Jake Paul's MMA debut ahead of Mike Tyson bout: "His opponent will be very credible"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray still believes Jake Paul will get in the cage one day.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Jake Paul sneaking in to Noche UFC at the Sphere last weekend.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: "Fighters here make more"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

According to Donn Davis, PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will be quite the expense.

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to the undercard of PFL's 'Battle Of The Giants' PPV

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024
Jake Paul
UFC

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Dan Hardy
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dan Hardy reveals plans for MMA return with the PFL: "I gave them three or four names"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is interested in fighting for the PFL.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wishes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn't happening

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan admits that while he feels Mike Tyson could still have the ability to KO Jake Paul, he wishes the fight wasn’t booked.

Eddie Hearn and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is "shot to pieces," doesn't understand Jake Paul fight: "What on earth are we doing?"

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.