Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in the PFL after training with Tom Aspinall: “I’ll beat him in the ring and cage”

Tommy Fury is willing to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in the PFL cage.

‘TNT’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports for nearly a year. Tommy Fury last appeared in the boxing ring last October, against YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. Despite some early trouble from ‘The Nightmare’, the younger brother of Tyson Fury wound up securing a unanimous decision victory.

A few months following the victory, Tommy Fury got hand surgery. As a result, the British boxer hasn’t fought at all in 2024. However, ‘TNT’ is now back in training, and even met up with UFC champion Tom Aspinall. In a video uploaded to YouTuber, the boxer did a little MMA training with the heavyweight.

While Tommy Fury obviously doesn’t know much about MMA, the power is certainly there. In the video, the boxing star also showed interest in a rematch of sorts with Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently slated to face Mike Tyson in November, but will reportedly make his PFL debut afterward.

Tommy Fury shows interest in PFL fight against Boxing rival Jake Paul

As of now, Jake Paul lacks an opponent for his MMA debut. If he wants, he can have his first fight against Tommy Fury. The two were reportedly in discussions for a rematch in the ring earlier this year, but it failed to come to fruition. Now, it appears that they could instead meet in the PFL.

“Jake Paul’s in the PFL isn’t he?” Tommy Fury stated in the YouTube video with Tom Aspinall. “I’m going to smash his face in when I get better at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing, and in the cage. [He’s] a big useless prick. I reckon a year-and-a-half to two years of training until I’ll beat him in a fight. It’ll be no problem in the cage.”

He continued, “He’s got the funds, he’s got the best trainers in the world, he’s got the best sparring in the world. So, he’s doing all right. But he’s no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big fat [knee], all elbows. No fists.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxer? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 2 in the PFL?