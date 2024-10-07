Kayla Harrison reveals she was hospitalized before UFC 307 fight week: “There were a lot of things that happened”

By Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Kayla Harrison didn’t have a great training camp heading into her UFC 307 return.

Kayla Harrison

Earlier this year, the former Olympian suddenly left the PFL, in favor of the UFC. In her April debut, Kayla Harrison absolutely battered former champion Holly Holm en route to a second-round stoppage win. With the victory, she was instantly a top-five fighter. For her second octagon appearance, Harrison was matched up with Ketlen Vieira.

While the Brazilian has long been a contender at 135 pounds, Kayla Harrison walked into the cage as a near -1000 betting favorite. However, it didn’t look that way on Saturday night. Vieira had far more success than many expected, even cutting open the former PFL star in round two. Ultimately, Harrison’s grappling was enough to secure a unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with TMZ Sports following UFC 307, Kayla Harrison opened up on her return to the cage. There, the women’s bantamweight contender revealed that she was actually hospitalized the week before her latest fight. However, Harrison added that she doesn’t want to make any excuses for how the bout went.

RELATED: DONN DAVIS CONTINUES ONE-SIDED FEUD WITH KAYLA HARRISON OVER PFL EXIT: “SHE RAN!”

Kayla Harrison opens up on health issues ahead of UFC 307 return

“I’m still learning, I’m still growing.” Kayla Harrison stated in the interview. “I feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement for me. It definitely wasn’t my best night in the cage… There were a lot of things that happened [during fight camp]. You know, I don’t like to make excuses. I had to go to the hospital the week before [the fight], I was like peeing blood and there was some stuff going on… But I definitely wasn’t my best inside the age Saturday night, and I know I can be better and grow from it.”

Later in the interview, Kayla Harrison opened up on her UFC future. When asked if she would rather fight Julianna Pena for bantamweight gold or Amanda Nunes next, she responded:

“I want both, can I not have both? I want to win the title, give Amanda time to get back in shape and train. She can be training for me that whole time. I’ll go f*ck up Julianna real quick, and then Amanda and I can fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Kayla Harrison? Who do you want to see her face in her UFC return?

