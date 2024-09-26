Paddy Pimblett offers timeline on UFC return: “I think I’m going to get asked to fight again”

By Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett expects to fight later this year.

Paddy Pimblett

‘The Baddy’ has been out of the cage since a trip to the octagon in July. On the UFC 304 main card, Paddy Pimblett faced the biggest test of his career in the form of Bobby Green. For his part, ‘King’ entered the matchup fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April.

Ultimately, it took less than one round for the British fighter to score a first-round submission victory. Following the win, Paddy Pimblett called to face Renato Moicano next. However, there’s one slight issue. The Brazilian is already booked and is expected to face Benoit Saint Denis in the main event of UFC Paris on Saturday.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett discussed his UFC return. There, ‘The Baddy’ admitted that he’s not entirely sure when he will compete next. However, Pimblett believes that he will hear from the company soon and that he might fight again before 2024 is over.

Lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett offers timeline for UFC return

However, that’s far from confirmed. Paddy Pimblett added that everything is currently up in the air, due to Moicano’s next fight. With that, it seems that ‘The Baddy’ is fully set on that being his next matchup. Regardless, Pimblett is now back in training and is waiting for the UFC’s call.

“Just because I have cheeks like Chris Griffin, doesn’t mean I am Chris Griffin.” Paddy Pimblett jokingly stated in the YouTube video, discussing his return to training ahead of his UFC return. “I think I’m going to get asked to fight again before the end of this year. But as I say, we’ll see what happens.”

He continued, “I could have other things that I need to do [instead of fighting]. But we need to see how my boy Renato gets on don’t we?”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Who do you want to see Paddy Pimblett fight next?

