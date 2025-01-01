Paige VanZant announces MMA return with Global Fight League: “The perfect opportunity”

Former UFC women’s strawweight contender Paige VanZant is returning to MMA with Global Fight League.

‘12 Gauge’ has had a rocky last few years. Once a beloved prospect who had Dana White’s approval, the young Paige VanZant rattled off three straight wins to face Rose Namajunas in December 2015. Sadly for the young strawweight, that fight with ‘Thug Rose’ was the end of her time at the top.

Paige VanZant was battered and handed a submission loss by Namajunas in her first UFC main event. In the years following that loss, she would go 2-4 inside the octagon, parting ways with the company following a defeat to Amanda Ribas in 2020. VanZant later signed with BKFC but suffered losses in her first two bouts against Britian Hart and Rachel Ostovich.

Since 2021, the 30-year-old has done a bit of everything. Earlier this year, Paige VanZant stepped into the Misfits Boxing ring to face influencer fighter Elle Brooke. ‘12 Gauge’ was floored in round one, but got off the canvas to fight to a split-draw after five rounds. Afterward, she competed twice in Dana White’s PowerSlap.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant announces MMA return with Global Fight League

Well, now it seems Paige VanZant is ready to return to the world of MMA. On her podcast earlier this week, ‘12 Gauge’ revealed plans for a comeback under the Global Fight League banner. The team-based MMA promotion was unveiled late last year and is set to start holding events in April.

“They are picking up anybody and everybody who has a name in this sport who is a free agent.” Paige VanZant stated on her ‘A Kickass Love Story’ Podcast. “…So, they offered me a contract, and I said yes. Going back to MMA. I think this is the perfect opportunity because I didn’t necessarily leave MMA. I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore.”

She continued, “But leaving when I became a free agent outside the UFC, the biggest offer that came was in bare-knuckle boxing. They were the ones. They presented the best offer to me, and it was exciting. It was new, and it definitely sparked my interest… Now, this new MMA organization, they made me really excited to fight for them.”

What do you make of these comments from Paige VanZant? Are you excited to see ‘12 Gauge’ compete under the Global Fight League banner?