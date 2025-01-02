Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the most dominant champions in mixed martial arts. Next weekend at UFC 311, he’ll put his UFC lightweight championship on the line once again when he locks horns with top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

While Tsarukyan will serve as a really tough challenge, many are already looking ahead to what the future holds for Makhachev. Some believe it could involve a change in weight, with the most obvious target being 170 pounds.

However, in the eyes of his manager Ali Abdelaziz, there are even greater things that could be on the horizon for the champ – including an insane superfight against Alex Pereira.