Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

Alex Pereira

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the most dominant champions in mixed martial arts. Next weekend at UFC 311, he’ll put his UFC lightweight championship on the line once again when he locks horns with top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

While Tsarukyan will serve as a really tough challenge, many are already looking ahead to what the future holds for Makhachev. Some believe it could involve a change in weight, with the most obvious target being 170 pounds.

However, in the eyes of his manager Ali Abdelaziz, there are even greater things that could be on the horizon for the champ – including an insane superfight against Alex Pereira.

Abdelaziz’s crazy Makhachev prediction

“Arman is an absolute beast, he’s very tough – I think Arman will be a champion, but I don’t think it’s now,” he told MMA Junkie. “It’s not his time. He’s young. I don’t think any man from 155lbs to 185lbs can beat Islam Makhachev. It doesn’t exist. I believe 155, 170, 185, I think Islam can beat anybody on any given day.

“This is what I believe in because of what he’s shown me, the development, the improvement. I think Islam will beat Alex Pereira at 205, I do. I swear to Allah.

“I think Islam Makhachev will beat Alex Pereira. He’s just going to take him down and finish him, submit him. Alex Pereira can knock out anybody on the planet if he touches you, but I think Islam Makhachev is this good.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe Islam Makhachev is capable of pulling off an upset like this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Islam Makhachev UFC

