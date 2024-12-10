Michael Chiesa eyeing Demian Maia’s submission record following UFC 310 win: “I want that so bad”

Longtime welterweight contender Michael Chiesa wants to make UFC history.

‘Maverick’ is fresh off his return to the octagon on the prelims of UFC 310 over the weekend. Back for the first time since submitting Tony Ferguson in August, Michael Chiesa faced Max Griffin. ‘Max Pain’ entered the bout fresh off a split-decision victory over Jeremiah Wells in February, and hoped to move his winning streak to two.

Instead, Michael Chiesa took Griffin down repeatedly. In round three, the longtime UFC welterweight contender scored a rear-naked choke submission win, the seventh of his promotional run. As of now, Chiesa trails only former title challenger Demian Maia, who scored nine rear-naked choke submission wins in his stint.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier this week, ‘Maverick’ opened up on what could be next for him. While the 37-year-old once spoke of retirement before fighting ‘El Cucuy’ in August, any chance of him hanging up the gloves is now over. Instead, Chiesa needs to break a record before he rides off into the sunset.

Michael Chiesa: I think I can definitely get three more rear naked chokes finishes. And, if I can have my name next to Demian Maia in any type of record book, man, it would be unreal. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/hiaKeIY4uo — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 9, 2024

Michael Chiesa opens up on his future following UFC 310 submission win

At this stage of his career, Michael Chiesa needs something to work towards. While he has nothing against the Brazilian, he would love to break his rear-naked choke record. Later in the interview, Chiesa called for the opportunity to headline UFC Seattle in February, which would be a massive homecoming for the 37-year-old.

“I definitely have three more in me.” Michael Chiesa stated to Ariel Helwani when asked about fighting to break Demian Maia’s record. “I’ve got to thank the powers that be for where I’m at mentally and physically. As a fighter at 37 years old, I’ve had injuries, I’ve had a history of back problems. But, I’ve never had to go under the knife and have very significant surgeries.”

He continued, “I’ve not taken too many significant shots to the head, knock on wood. Everything is just coming together right now. When you talk about a guy like Demian Maia, and you talk about the success he had late in his career, I’d be a liar if I said I wasn’t trying to emulate what he’s done. Records are meant to be broken, and I mean that respectfully… I want that [record] so bad.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Who do you want to see Michael Chiesa fight next?