Khabib Nurmagomedov not surprised by Tony Ferguson’s half retirement at UFC Abu Dhabi: “He’s truly one of the best to ever do it”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not surprised by Tony Ferguson’s half retirement at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi took place this past Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

On the ticket was a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson (26-11 MMA) and Michael Chiesa (19-7 MMA).

‘El Cucuy’ would lose by submission at 3:44 of Round 1. It was Fergusons 8th consecutive loss in the Octagon. The 40-year-old has not won a bout since June of 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) by TKO at UFC 238.

Following the loss, Ferguson put 1 glove down in the Octagon, and discussed his potential retirement during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier:

“I don’t want to retire. I really don’t. But I love the UFC and I don’t want to go anywhere else. So, I’m not going to put both gloves down. I’m going to put one and I’m going to keep the other one just in case.”

“It’s not a goodbye, but it’s a see ya later..”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendance this past weekend, cornering his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) in his bantamweight bout with Cory Sandhagen (17-5 MMA).

Following Fergusons loss, Nurmagomedov issued the following statement:

“It’s not a surprise for me because he’s (Ferguson) 40 years old. I just want to wish him all of the best!”

“He’s truly one of the best to ever do it in UFC. I just want to wish him all the best. His life is just beginning.”

Although Nurmagomedov and Ferguson never fought in the Octagon, they were scheduled to fight not once but five times, alas there was always something that happened preventing the bouts from taking place.

It remains to be seen what exactly Tony Fergusons next steps will be, but nice praise from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who himself retired in 2021.

Would you like to see Ferguson put down that second glove and officially retire from the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!