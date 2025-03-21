REPORT | Inaugural Global Fight League event slated for May 24th in Los Angeles, will feature Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis

By Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

According to a recent report, the Global Fight League will hold its first event in May, featuring fights such as Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

The upstart league founded by Darren Owen was announced late last year. At the time details about the Global Fight League were largely sparse, but they quickly began signing fighters by the dozens. Many, many ex-UFC stars quickly signed with the league, including Tony Ferguson, Frank Mir, Paige VanZant, and more. The league hopes to use a team-based format, with coaches such as Lyoto Machida, to find a niche in the market.

Over the last few weeks, the first Global Fight League fight announcements have been made. Later this year, fans can expect a rematch between Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, as well as a trilogy bout between Urijah Faber and Renan Barao. They’ve also announced a “legendary” matchup between the aforementioned Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis. For his part, ‘El Jefe’ recently had his boxing return against KSI canceled due to an injury to ‘The Nightmare’.

Now, fans can expect Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis to go down on May 24th in Los Angeles. As first reported by Ariel Helwani last night, the Global Fight League will hold its inaugural events at the Shrine Auditorium later this summer. The GFL didn’t confirm the report but did share the journalist’s post on social media. As of now, it’s unknown where the May event will be airing.

RELATED: YOEL ROMERO REVEALS GFL DEBUT AGAINST GEGARD MOUSASI IS SET FOR JUNE 22ND IN NEW YORK

REPORT | Global Fight League to hold its first event in May and will feature Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis

Nonetheless, the first Global Fight League event is still largely being built out. However. the May 24th card will feature the aforementioned Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis bout. ‘El Cucuy’ will enter the bout riding an eight-fight losing streak, last suffering a loss to Michael Chiesa in August. Meanwhile, ‘El Jefe’ hasn’t competed since a disqualification loss to Logan Paul in the boxing ring in October 2023.

Also slated for the inaugural Global Fight League event is a pair of trilogy bouts. Urijah Faber will hope to score his first win in his series with Renan Barao, with the Brazilian holding two wins over ‘The California Kid’. Meanwhile, former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson will meet for a fourth time this summer, but their third time in the cage. ‘Showtime’ famously beat ‘Smooth’ in a Karate Combat bout in late 2023.

Lastly, former Bellator champion Douglas Lima will meet Uriah Hall at the inaugural Global Fight League event in May. While there’s still a lot unknown about the event, it’s a decent first offering for fans.

What do you make of this Global Fight League news? Are you excited for Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis?

