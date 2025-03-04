KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

The popular YouTube star is set to throw down with Danis inside the boxing ring on March 29. Before fight night a press conference was held to build up the matchup. The presser ended with a staredown between KSI and Danis, and things got physical.

KSI slapped Danis with a pancake and security immediately stepped in to separate the two. The incident occurred one week after Eubank smacked Conor Benn across the face with an egg.

