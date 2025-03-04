KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

By Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

KSI slaps Dillon Danis Pancake

The popular YouTube star is set to throw down with Danis inside the boxing ring on March 29. Before fight night a press conference was held to build up the matchup. The presser ended with a staredown between KSI and Danis, and things got physical.

KSI slapped Danis with a pancake and security immediately stepped in to separate the two. The incident occurred one week after Eubank smacked Conor Benn across the face with an egg.

RELATED: KSI VS. DILLON DANIS ANNOUNCED FOR MISFITS BOXING CARD THIS SPRING IN MANCHESTER

KSI vs. Dillon Danis: The Journey to Fight Night

KSI has a pro boxing record of 4-1, 1 NC. His amateur record is 1-0-1. He fought the likes of Logan Paul, Tommy Fury, and Swarmz. His last boxing match took place back in Oct. 2023. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Fury.

As for Danis, he is 0-1 inside the boxing ring. That loss was a disqualification against Paul on the same card headlined by KSI and Fury.  Danis also has two pro MMA fights on his resume, going 2-0. He recently signed a deal with Global Fight League and he’s scheduled to go one-on-one with Tony Ferguson.

KSI vs. Danis is set to headline MF & DAZN: X Series 21 inside Manchester Arena. The card is set to feature a clash between two former UFC fighters in Darren Till and Darren Stewart. Chase DeMoor is also set to collide with Roman Fury. Also, Walid Sharks will share the ring with FoxTheG.

It’s a big night for influencer boxing, as KSI vs. Danis alone figures to draw plenty of eyeballs on social media. It won’t be long before fight fans get to witness how this one plays out.

