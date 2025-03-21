Dillon Danis reacts to KSI fight being postponed: “I remember my first cold”

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

KSI and Dillon Danis will not be fighting on March 29.

KSI vs. Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing poster

The two were set to collide in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 inside the AO Arena in Manchester. Plans have now changed, as Misfits Boxing announced that KSI will not be able to make the fight date due to an illness.

“Due to an illness to KSI, Misfits Boxing Unfinished Business, scheduled for March 29th in Manchester, has been postponed. A further update will be issued next week, including a new date for the event.”

KSI Issues Statement, Dillon Danis Responds

KSI posted a video update on his current condition, and insisted that he has no business fighting on March 29.

“I tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up,” KSI said. “I’m currently in bed taking antibiotics, trying to recover but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish, yellow sh*t all the time.”

KSI also said that he’s tried sparring, but his body is too weak to do anything significant. He also said he’s lost his taste and smell. The social media star apologized to his fans and the team at Misfits who put the bout together.

At this time, there’s no word on when KSI vs. Danis could be rescheduled. Danis has already taken to social media to put KSI on blast for pulling out of the fight.

hahahahahahahahaha p*ssy,” Danis wrote on X. “I remember my first cold.”

KSI and Danis have been trading barbs over the years, and things reached a boiling point during a press conference to hype the now-postponed bout. KSI slapped Danis across the face with a pancake before the two were separated.

Despite the antics, Danis insisted that KSI wasn’t interested in promoting the fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Dillon Danis KSI

