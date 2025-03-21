Dillon Danis reacts to KSI fight being postponed: “I remember my first cold”

KSI Issues Statement, Dillon Danis Responds

KSI posted a video update on his current condition, and insisted that he has no business fighting on March 29.

“I tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up,” KSI said. “I’m currently in bed taking antibiotics, trying to recover but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish, yellow sh*t all the time.”

KSI also said that he’s tried sparring, but his body is too weak to do anything significant. He also said he’s lost his taste and smell. The social media star apologized to his fans and the team at Misfits who put the bout together.

At this time, there’s no word on when KSI vs. Danis could be rescheduled. Danis has already taken to social media to put KSI on blast for pulling out of the fight.

“hahahahahahahahaha p*ssy,” Danis wrote on X. “I remember my first cold.”

KSI and Danis have been trading barbs over the years, and things reached a boiling point during a press conference to hype the now-postponed bout. KSI slapped Danis across the face with a pancake before the two were separated.

Despite the antics, Danis insisted that KSI wasn’t interested in promoting the fight.