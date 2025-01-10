Kevin Lee teases Tony Ferguson rematch in newly-founded Global Fight League: “That’s a fight I really want”

Former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee hopes to meet Tony Ferguson in the Global Fight League.

‘The Motown Phenom’ is one of the Global Fight League’s more high-profile signings. Kevin Lee famously retired following a loss in the UFC in 2023, but he quickly u-turned on the idea. After picking up a submission win over Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17 in September, he signed a deal with the GFL.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC title challenger discussed the signing. There, Kevin Lee revealed that the Global Fight League was in discussions to sign former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding an eight-fight losing streak, last being submitted by Michael Chiesa in August.

If Tony Ferguson joins the newly launched league, Kevin Lee wants a crack at him. ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Motown Phenom’ do have a history, having met in the main event of UFC 216 in October 2017. That bout had interim lightweight gold on the line and saw Ferguson score a come-from-behind third-round submission win.

Kevin Lee says Tony Ferguson is in talks with the GFL.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/lD4QRo3FTH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 7, 2025

Kevin Lee reveals Tony Ferguson is in talks for Global Fight League rematch

“April 4th is the first event, I’ve heard a few names tossed around. The one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson.” Kevin Lee stated earlier this week to Ariel Helwani. “You know, Tony’s had his ups and downs in his career but we had a great fight for the UFC championship. I think that’s something a lot of people can really get behind.”

He continued, “That’s a fight that I really want. So, April 4th is the first event, and we’re about four months out. Four months out, you know, I’m working every day, I’m working hard. We’re going to put on a good fight. Yeah, [Tony] is in talks with them.”

Kevin Lee’s comments about Tony Ferguson come just days after the former UFC champion teased a return to the cage. Taking to social media earlier this month, ‘El Cucuy’ revealed that fight news was on the way, but declined to name the opponent or promotion he’d be fighting for.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee II?