Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull parts ways with the PFL, signs with upstart Global Fight League

Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull has parted ways with the PFL to sign with the GFL.

The 39-year-old Brazilian has seen better days. Patricky Pitbull, much like his brother, Patricio Pitbull, hoped for success after joining the PFL in late 2023. Bellator was famously bought out by the Donn Davis-led company that fall, which retained all of its talent. In 2024, the older Pitbull brother entered the lightweight tournament.

Sadly for the former Bellator lightweight champion, he had a rough year. In 2024, Patricky Pitbull went 0-2, suffering losses to Bruno Miranda and Clay Collard. Now riding a three-fight winning streak, the 39-year-old has decided to part ways with the PFL. Pitbull himself made the announcement earlier this week on social media.

Not long after Patricky Pitbull’s announcement, fans learned where he was heading. As first reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, the former Bellator champion has signed with the Global Fight League. The upstart league has been signing a lot of ex-UFC and PFL talent lately, inking deals with the likes of Kevin Lee, Paige VanZant, and more.

Today I turn 39 years old and I have a lot to be thankful for. It’s symbolic for me as I decided to start a new chapter in my career. Per my request, I was released from @PFLMMA. Thank you for the memories @BellatorMMA! Stay tuned for my next fight news! — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) January 22, 2025

Former Bellator champ Patricky Pitbull parts ways with PFL and signs with GFL, I’m told. Story coming to @MMAFighting https://t.co/AmviNeIGqY — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) January 22, 2025

So many exciting fights for me on @mmagfl I can’t wait for the season to start. Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Kevin Lee. The chance to give Will Brooks the beating Bellator protected him from. I’m looking for new fights but wouldn’t say no to a rematch with Ben Henderson too — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) January 22, 2025

Taking to X earlier today, Patricky Pitbull confirmed his Global Fight League signing. In a post, the former Bellator star called for fights with the likes of Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Jeremy Stephens, and the aforementioned Lee. Just based on his comments, it’s clear Pitbull is excited for the next phase of his career.

However, there is still one unsigned Pitbull brother after today’s announcement. The younger Patricio Pitbull, much like his brother Patricky, requested his release last month. After some back-and-forth with PFL founder Donn Davis, they decided to release the Brazilian in mid-January.

As of now, the former Bellator featherweight champion remains a free agent. However, Patricio Pitbull has continuously called for the chance to join the UFC, for fights with the likes of Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. If Dana White’s recent comments are an indication, both brothers may have a home shortly.

What do you make of this PFL news? Are you excited to see Patricky Pitbull in the GFL?