Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Dillon Danis has sent a bold prediction on his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson in the GFL.

Danis is set to take on Ferguson at lightweight, which is 165 pounds in the GFL in the main event of GFL 2 on May 25. The event will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Heading into the fight, Danis is oozing with confidence and shared a scathing prediction for his fight.

“I’m going to retire Tony Ferguson and bury ‘El Cucuy’ in the same grave as his win streak,” Danis told MMA Junkie in a text message.

It’s a bold prediction from Dillon Danis, who expects to hand Tony Ferguson his ninth-straight defeat. Although Danis only has two pro-MMA fights and hasn’t fought at the level of competition that Ferguson has, he is confident in his skills.

Danis was expected to box KSI on March 29 in Manchester, England. But, the bout was scrapped due to an illness to KSI.