Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

By Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has sent a bold prediction on his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson in the GFL.

Dillon Danis

Danis is set to take on Ferguson at lightweight, which is 165 pounds in the GFL in the main event of GFL 2 on May 25. The event will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Heading into the fight, Danis is oozing with confidence and shared a scathing prediction for his fight.

“I’m going to retire Tony Ferguson and bury ‘El Cucuy’ in the same grave as his win streak,” Danis told MMA Junkie in a text message.

It’s a bold prediction from Dillon Danis, who expects to hand Tony Ferguson his ninth-straight defeat. Although Danis only has two pro-MMA fights and hasn’t fought at the level of competition that Ferguson has, he is confident in his skills.

Danis was expected to box KSI on March 29 in Manchester, England. But, the bout was scrapped due to an illness to KSI.

GFL founder wanted to make Dillon Danis vs Tony Ferguson

Once the GFL was made official, founder Darren Owens made it clear he wanted to see Dillon Danis fight Tony Ferguson.

“We can make the fights that people want to see. And we’re listening to everybody,” Owens said to Ariel Helwani on January 28. “Like Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis that may be something that will come to fruition. I’m a diehard MMA fan, I love the sport more than anything. I’ve always prided myself on making exciting matchups but also making matchups that people actually want to see. That’s first and foremost what we’re going to do, deliver the real fights people want.”

Dillon Danis (2-0) hasn’t fought in MMA since June of 2019. In the fight, he submitted Max Humphrey by first-round submission at Bellator 222. His last fight was in boxing when he was DQ’d against Logan Paul.

Tony Ferguson (25-11) is on an eight-fight losing streak and is coming off a submission loss to Michael Chiesa. On the losing streak, he also lost to Paddy Pimblett, Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje. He’s the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dillon Danis Tony Ferguson UFC

