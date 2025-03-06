WATCH | Tony Ferguson shares unique training footage ahead of Dillon Danis fight

By Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

Tony Ferguson shared unique training footage ahead of his fight against Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson

Ferguson is set to take on Danis in GFL, which he revealed will take place on May 11 in Los Angeles. It’s his first fight since his UFC exit as he looks to snap his eight-fight losing streak when he takes on Danis.

Heading into the bout, Tony Ferguson took to social media to share some training footage, which included him drilling elbows only on a speed bag.

Tony Ferguson has been known for his unique training style and videos, so this is no surprise that he is only training elbows here.

Tony Ferguson confident despite losing streak

Although Ferguson is on a losing streak, he has full confidence he will be able to beat Dillon Danis in the GFL.

Ferguson says he has a chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong an he can come back from his losing skid.

“My focus is always to what? Keep the sport moving,” Ferguson said to Ariel Helwani. “Didn’t I always say that? I’ve always kept that to my word. If I can demonstrate May 11 that a guy that had a 12-fight win streak, has an eight[-fight losing streak], and then [can] come back and f***ing steal the show, and f***ing win every single fight. And, go out there and look like a completely different fighter, that’s beyond legendary. It’s never been done — and I love doing things that have never been done.”

Tony Ferguson will be taking on Dillon Danis and ‘El Cucuy’ believes something has changed inside him as he is tired of losing.

“I’m not worried about who I’m going to fight because I’m going to be the best. Whatever the f*** prime is, I’m not prime — I’m no Optimus Prime. Tony f***ing Ferguson — I’m f***ing me. I’m working on beyond legendary status of what I already f***ing have. People are going to have to beat me on the f***ing mat for that and I don’t see that happening, dude. I do not see that happening any f***ing time soon, especially this year or next year. I’ve lost enough, I’m done, I’m over it,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is 25-11 as a pro and on an eight-fight losing streak. His last win was in 2019 when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Tony Ferguson

