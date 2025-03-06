WATCH | Tony Ferguson shares unique training footage ahead of Dillon Danis fight

Tony Ferguson confident despite losing streak

Although Ferguson is on a losing streak, he has full confidence he will be able to beat Dillon Danis in the GFL.

Ferguson says he has a chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong an he can come back from his losing skid.

“My focus is always to what? Keep the sport moving,” Ferguson said to Ariel Helwani. “Didn’t I always say that? I’ve always kept that to my word. If I can demonstrate May 11 that a guy that had a 12-fight win streak, has an eight[-fight losing streak], and then [can] come back and f***ing steal the show, and f***ing win every single fight. And, go out there and look like a completely different fighter, that’s beyond legendary. It’s never been done — and I love doing things that have never been done.”

Tony Ferguson will be taking on Dillon Danis and ‘El Cucuy’ believes something has changed inside him as he is tired of losing.

“I’m not worried about who I’m going to fight because I’m going to be the best. Whatever the f*** prime is, I’m not prime — I’m no Optimus Prime. Tony f***ing Ferguson — I’m f***ing me. I’m working on beyond legendary status of what I already f***ing have. People are going to have to beat me on the f***ing mat for that and I don’t see that happening, dude. I do not see that happening any f***ing time soon, especially this year or next year. I’ve lost enough, I’m done, I’m over it,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is 25-11 as a pro and on an eight-fight losing streak. His last win was in 2019 when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone.