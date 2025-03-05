Dillon Danis claims he doesn’t even need to train for KSI as his focus is on Tony Ferguson: “He’s a way easier fight”
Dillon Danis appears to be focused on Tony Ferguson rather than his upcoming boxing match against KSI.
Danis is set to make his return to the boxing ring against KSI on March 29. After he boxes KSI, he will be fighting Tony Ferguson in the GFL, which Ferguson revealed will take place on May 11 in Los Angeles.
Ahead of Dillon Danis’ boxing match against KSI, he revealed he is barely training for the YouTuber as his focus is on Ferguson.
https://twitter.com/MF_DAZNXSeries/status/1896976093304811540
“I don’t even have to train for this scrub, to be honest with you. I could beat him twice on Sunday. He’s easy. I have a fight right after him with Tony Ferguson, a UFC champion, he’s a way easier fight,” Danis said at the press conference.
Dillon Danis doesn’t seem too concerned about KSI as he has full confidence he will be able to beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Danis is 0-1 as a pro boxer as he was DQ’d against Logan Paul in the final seconds. However, Danis was well on his way to losing a decision before being DQ’d.
Dillon Danis training with Alex Pereira ahead of KSI match
Although Dillon Danis says his focus is on Tony Ferguson, he has been doing training with Alex Pereira.
Danis says he’s learned a lot from Pereira and is confident they will both win their upcoming fights.
“I like to be in the pocket and throw,” Danis said to BloodyElbow. “That’s how me and Pereira have been sparring if you watch the footage. But these guys [KSI and Logan Paul] they don’t want to engage, run around the ring and circle and KSI’s quality is doing star jumps or some s—.
“Alex is a beast, he’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever felt in my whole life. So I’m excited to see him f—ing knock out Ankalaev. I hate Dagestanis, not all of them but a lot if I’m honest. So Alex has shown me a lot and he’s just a f—ing animal who I’m happy to train with,” Danis added.
Pereira is set to headline UFC 313 on Saturday against Magomed Ankalaev. After his fight, just three weeks later, Danis will take on KSI.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
