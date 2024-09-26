Tom Aspinall reveals who he wants in first title defense if Jon Jones retires: “It only makes sense…”

By Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall knows what he wants if he’s not facing Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall

The British fighter hasn’t competed since a trip to the octagon in July, in Manchester. In the co-main event of UFC 304, Tom Aspinall made his first interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes. There, the heavyweight handed ‘Razor’ a first-round knockout loss. Post-fight, Aspinall called to face Jon Jones and unify their titles.

Instead, Dana White booked ‘Bones’ opposite Stipe Miocic in November. In the main event of UFC 309, the two heavyweights will collide with heavyweight gold on the line. Furthermore, it could be both men’s last fight. Ahead of the bout, Jon Jones has already stated that he will retire following the fight with Miocic.

The 41-year-old former champion has been more receptive to fighting Tom Aspinall, but too, has been noncommittal about fighting past UFC 309. With that in mind, the interim titleholder is already looking to the future. Speaking in a recent video uploaded to YouTube alongside Tommy Fury, Aspinall discussed Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall opens up on his UFC future following Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

There, Tom Aspinall admitted he believes that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire later this year. In the interview, the interim heavyweight champion also stated that he would love to face the winner of Alexander Volkov vs. Ciryl Gane 2 next. Those two contenders were set to collide next month, but due to an injury to ‘Drago’, they’re now expected to fight in December at UFC 310.

“If them two retire, which I think is quite likely,” Tom Aspinall stated in the YouTube video, discussing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. “You never know though. I think it only makes sense to fight the winner of [Alexander] Volkov vs. [Ciryl] Gane. There are loads of challengers though, there’s loads.”

He continued, “As far as activity [as being a champion], twice a year sounds good as a champion. I think realistically that’s, that’s decent. Twice a year, yeah.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC interim champion? Who do you want to see Tom Aspinall fight next?

