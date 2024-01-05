Stipe Miocic responds to Tom Aspinall over recent Jon Jones comments: “Let’s talk to unify the belts”

By Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is down to face Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic

The British heavyweight famously won interim gold in November, with a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich. While Tom Aspinall was first quiet about Jon Jones and his future, he’s been heavily targeting ‘Bones’ over the last few weeks. Famously, the undisputed heavyweight champion was slated to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year.

However, due to injury, Jon Jones was forced to withdraw, and Stipe Miocic was removed from the card. In the months since that event, Tom Aspinall has been very clear about his thoughts on the division. Either Dana White and the UFC need to strip ‘Bones’ of the gold or let him fight him at the very least. Sadly for the Brit, it doesn’t seem like the company will go in that direction.

Instead, Dana White has stated his plans to allow Tom Aspinall to defend his interim gold in the meantime. As of now, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic has no fight date but is expected sometime later this year. Despite talk of both men retiring after the bout, the Ohio native has seemingly stated that won’t be the case. On X, Miocic responded to recent posts made by Aspinall.

Responding to a post from Tom Aspinall about his upcoming bout with Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic stated that he was down to face the British fighter. First, he needs to get through ‘Bones’ later this year. However, after that, he’s interested in unifying the titles with the interim heavyweight champion.

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic responds to Tom Aspinall’s comments about fighting Jon Jones

Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset” – Tom Aspinall posted on X earlier this week, referring to Stipe Miocic.

Quickly, the former heavyweight champion responded to him: “I have never caused a delay in the Jon fight. Tom, once I get this win, let’s talk to unify the belt.”

As previously stated, Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones currently has no fight date as of now. Due to the latter’s pectoral tear in October, he’s expected to be out of action for at least six to nine months. Unlike the former champion, ‘Bones’ has shown no interest in sticking around to fight Tom Aspinall in the future.

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe Stipe Miocic will stick around to fight Tom Aspinall if he gets through Jon Jones? Who do you have in that potential heavyweight clash?

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

