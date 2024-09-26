Daniel Cormier gives insight into how Cain Velasquez is handling looming ‘Attempted Murder’ sentencing

By Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier weighed in on the upcoming sentencing of Cain Velasquez in the former UFC heavyweight champ’s attempted murder trial.

Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier

Velasquez pleaded no contest to attempted murder, and weapons charges, stemming from a Feb. 2022 incident. He allegedly attempted to murder the alleged child molester of his young son, Harry Goularte, in a high-speed pursuit in the San Jose, CA area.

Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender was injured in the incident. Velasquez was granted bail in Oct. 2022 but continues to serve a conditional house arrest.

Cormier and Velasquez are close friends and former training partners, stemming from their careers at American Kickboxing Academy. Cormier and Velasquez speak often, and Cormier has revealed how Velasquez is processing the potential prison sentence.

Daniel Cormier: Cain Velasquez was alone 23 hours a day in jail

In a recent Pound 4 Pound podcast appearance, Cormier spoke about Velasquez’s potential final weeks of freedom before a possible jail sentence.

“Now, he’s ready to stand up and take his consequence,” Cormier said of Velasquez. “He went to jail for a while, it was the saddest thing. I would go [to jail], sit with him, and the things we spoke about. It was so crazy because to me, he was the reason I knew I could be a world champ. Because out of our gym, he made it possible to dream that big. Watching the way he worked, watching how committed he was to becoming the best in the world. I knew that I could be the best…

“Then I sat there, you go to jail, and there’s this glass thing in between you and the person you get on the phone [with]…we’d have these great conversations…he was spending so much time by himself, 23 hours a day by himself, because of the confinement they had,” Cormier continued. “The celebrity aspect of it, they didn’t want to put him in general population, so he had to stay by himself all the time. The best thing about his situation, is when you’re out on house arrest, you get your time served that you’re actually out, but you get additional [time credited] for doing things the right way…he doesn’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re all pretty sure there’s going to be some sort of jail time. We hope it won’t be a lot, because he’s been doing the right things since he got out.”

Velasquez is regarded by many as one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history. He’ll appear in Santa Clara County District Court on October 18th for sentencing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cain Velasquez Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria explains why he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor: "There are bigger fights than him"

Cole Shelton - September 26, 2024
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano almost sucker punched Chael Sonnen: "I used to hate him"

Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Renato Moicano wasn’t exactly a fan of Chael Sonnen.

Reinier de Ridder
UFC

Reinier de Ridder details training with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Newly-signed UFC star Reinier de Ridder has detailed what it was like training with Dricus Du Plessis.

Brendan Allen
UFC

Brendan Allen goes off on rankings panel ahead of UFC Paris: "I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves"

Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Brandan Allen is none too pleased with the UFC rankings panel.

Aljamain Sterling, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Aljamain Sterling recalls Jon Jones "going nuts" at the bar a week before early fights

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

Aljamain Sterling has taken a trip down memory lane to when he spent a lot of time with, at the time, rising UFC contender Jon Jones.

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson admits finding it "weird" being on prelims for UFC 307

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024
Bo Nickal
UFC

UFC star Bo Nickal responds to fan criticizing him for inactivity

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has responded to someone who appears to have been criticizing his inactivity in the cage.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad explains how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the game

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has revealed how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the game.

Bryan Battle
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryan Battle eager to go into enemy territory at UFC Paris, expects to finish Kevin Jousset in "spectacular fashion"

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

Bryan Battle jumped at the chance to go into enemy territory to face Kevin Jousset at UFC Paris.

Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shoots down Dan Hooker's recent call for a UFC rematch

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier feels former opponent Dan Hooker’s recent calls for a rematch inside the Octagon aren’t genuine.