Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: “Give me my undisputed title”

By Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is ready to fight Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

The British fighter has been out of the cage since his first title defense in Manchester earlier this summer. In the co-main event of UFC 304, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes, handing ‘Razor’ a first-round knockout defeat. Following the victory, the interim heavyweight champion called for a bout with Jon Jones.

However, Tom Aspinall didn’t get his wish. Following his callout, Dana White confirmed plans to re-book Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic, likely for November. Over the weekend at Noche UFC, the bout was finally made official. The two heavyweights will collide in the main event of UFC 309 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall reacted to the fight announcement. Given the months of rumors, the news didn’t come as a massive shock to the interim champion. However, Aspinall again reaffirmed his plans to serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. It doesn’t matter if it’s ‘Bones’ or the former champion, the Brit is ready to fight them both.

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic being made official for UFC 309

“They’re matched up with one another, finally it’s official. November 16th, MSG, New York City, the heavyweight title is on the line at long last. Finally.” Tom Aspinall stated in the video, discussing the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement. “We are confirmed for it. I, of course, will be there to watch these two gentlemen go at it. I’ve told the UFC ‘If anybody gets injured, or if there’s any reason why anybody can’t make it to that fight and one of them pulls out, I’m ready to go’. If I need to, I’ll fight both of them in the same night.”

He continued, “Give me my undisputed title. In my opinion, there should not be two champions in one weight division. This is not what UFC is about, this is not what MMA is about. There’s one guy for each weight division and I believe it’s me. So, I’ll be fighting the winner of course.”

While Tom Aspinall wants to fight the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, he might not get his wish. ‘Bones’ has revealed ahead of UFC 309 that the bout will be his last. However, Miocic has shown interest in defending the gold against Aspinall if he can get through Jones in November.

What do you make of these comments from interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

