Michael Chandler plans for busy 2025 with potential victory over Charles Oliveira: “Oldest lightweight UFC champion ever”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is already looking beyond Charles Oliveira.

‘Iron’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022. As many fans are aware, Michael Chandler was then booked to face Conor McGregor. After a year of speculation, the two signed a deal to fight at UFC 303 in June. Sadly, ‘The Notorious’ withdrew due to a broken toe.

Despite talk of re-booking the fight for December, Michael Chandler instead moved on from the Irishman. As of now, the longtime lightweight contender is set to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch later this month at UFC 309. ‘Do Bronx’ previously handed Chandler a second-round knockout loss back in May 2021.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, the former Bellator champion discussed his return to the cage. There, Michael Chandler once again promised to avenge his loss to Charles Oliveira later this month. However, ‘Iron’ also opened up on his plans for the future, and namedropped several potential opponents.

Michael Chandler reveals his plan for 2025: – Beat Charles Oliveira at #UFC309

– Fight Conor McGregor in March

– Fight Islam for the lightweight title in June

– Fight Max Holloway for the BMF belt at the end of the year 🎥 @KevinI #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/hr7eZxEP0h — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 8, 2024

Michael Chandler unveils plans for 2025 with victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

With a victory over Charles Oliveira later this month, Michael Chandler plans to turn his attention to Conor McGregor. Whether ‘The Notorious’ fights or not, however, the lightweight plans to fight Islam Makhachev, and then Max Holloway to close out 2025. ‘Blessed’ previously revealed plans to move to 155 pounds following his loss to Ilia Topuria last month.

“I’ve already got it mapped out.” Michael Chandler stated to Kevin Iole, discussing his plans for 2025. “Charles Oliveira, November 16th. I beat him, I become the number one contender, and I’m sitting cageside watching Islam and Arman, the first month or so of 2025. Then, we go to Ramadan, I believe Islam wins and Ramadan means he can’t be in training camp in February or March. He won’t be able to fight until June or July.”

He continued, “If Conor comes back, I can fight Conor in March. Then I can fight Islam in June or July, beat him. By that time, Max Holloway would’ve moved to lightweight, he can fight and beat a top-five, becomes the number-one contender. Chandler vs. Holloway at the end of 2025, I put my UFC lightweight belt on the line. He puts his ‘BMF’ belt on the line… Oldest lightweight UFC champion, that’s my story, that’s my vision, and I’m sticking to it.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you believe Michael Chandler will beat Charles Oliveira later this month?