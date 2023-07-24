Tom Aspinall laughs off ‘patronizing’ Jon Jones comments after UFC London: “I only have to hit him one time”

By Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones was a little patronizing over the weekend.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones

The British fighter returned to the cage on Saturday night in the main event of UFC London. There, Tom Aspinall was back for the first time since his stoppage loss to Curtis Blaydes last July, where he lost due to injury. Back at UFC London, the British fighter made up for lost time against Marcin Tybura.

In the main event on Saturday, Tom Aspinall scored a highlight-reel knockout win. Following the victory he took to the microphone, where he called his shot and stated that he would be the man to finally defeat Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is currently slated to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November, in his first heavyweight title defense.

For his part, Jon Jones didn’t seem to be very impressed by Tom Aspinall’s victory on Saturday. On social media, he released a brief, dismissive comment about the callout. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the British heavyweight discussed his back and forth with the champion.

There, Tom Aspinall jokingly stated that Jon Jones is quite patronizing. However, he doesn’t believe that he will feel the same way when the two are in the cage with each other. In a potential fight, the Brit believes it’ll only take one.

Tom Aspinall

“I’m just putting it out there, Jon Jones is a patronizing guy,” Tom Aspinall jokingly stated on The MMA Hour. “I think he patronized me, how dare he patronize me! How dare he! Oh, whatever, that’s my dream fight so I’ll do whatever I can to get that. Of course [Jon Jones is my dream fight].”

He continued, “[Jones] has fought a lot of quicker guys before, nobody quicker than me. Quicker than most heavyweights, being at light-heavyweight, obviously. But he’s never fought someone quicker than a light-heavyweight, who’s bigger than him before. Who, is super confident, with big fight IQ, not intimated, who’s young and fresh and doesn’t have a lot of miles on the clock. That’s what I think I bring to the table against Jon.”

“…I think I have to touch you once, like look what happened. I know Tybura and Jon Jones are two completely different people, I’m very well aware of that. But, he’s a human being, I only have to hit one time at a speed that he doesn’t see, and I’m really capable of doing that. So, it’s not even a question, I can knock him out.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall?

