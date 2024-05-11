UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics KO’s Terrance McKinney (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Esteban Ribovics.

McKinney (15-6 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Mike Breeden and Brendan Marotte. ‘T-Wrecks’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, suffering setbacks to Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Esteban Ribovics (12-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 290 pay-per-view event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Kamuela Kirk. That victory was preceded by his first career loss as a professional, which came by way of decision against Loik Radzhabov at UFC 285.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Terrance McKinney opens things up with a combination. Esteban Ribovics lands a low kick. ‘T-Wrecks’ with a jab and then a knee up the middle. Both men with good 1-2’s in the pocket. Ribovics throws a head kick and it lands absolutely flush. McKinney goes crashing down to the canvas and he is out cold. WOW! This one is all over. What a performance from the Argentinian.

HE ONLY NEEDED 35 SECONDS ‼️ Esteban Ribovics gets the early KO! #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/17Ta7sl7Qz — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2024

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (head kick) at 0:37 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Ribovics fight next following his KO victory over McKinney this evening in Missouri? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media.