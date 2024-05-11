UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics KO’s Terrance McKinney (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Esteban Ribovics.

Esteban Ribovics, Terrance McKinney, UFC St. Louis, KO, UFC, Results

McKinney (15-6 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Mike Breeden and Brendan Marotte. ‘T-Wrecks’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, suffering setbacks to Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Esteban Ribovics (12-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 290 pay-per-view event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Kamuela Kirk. That victory was preceded by his first career loss as a professional, which came by way of decision against Loik Radzhabov at UFC 285.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Terrance McKinney opens things up with a combination. Esteban Ribovics lands a low kick. ‘T-Wrecks’ with a jab and then a knee up the middle. Both men with good 1-2’s in the pocket. Ribovics throws a head kick and it lands absolutely flush. McKinney goes crashing down to the canvas and he is out cold. WOW! This one is all over. What a performance from the Argentinian.

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (head kick) at 0:37 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Ribovics fight next following his KO victory over McKinney this evening in Missouri? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media.

Related

UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC, Results

UFC St. Louis: 'Lewis vs. Nascimento' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024
Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones explains his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next: “Fight the man with all the accolades”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is explaining his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next.

Urijah Faber, UFC, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Urijah Faber believes Merab Dvalishvili is a “bad matchup” for Sean O’Malley: “That dude is durable”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

Urijah Faber believes that Merab Dvalishvili is a ‘bad matchup’ for Sean O’Malley.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev, UFC
Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France slams Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg: “Less hugging legs and sniffing ball bags”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

Kai Kara-France is slamming Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg.

UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC, Results
Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC St. Louis Weigh-In Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

The UFC St. Louis weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 10th at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis.

Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg breaks silence after UFC 301 loss, reveals plans for quick turnaround

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2024
TJ Dillashaw physique
UFC

Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw seemingly hints at comeback: "The future is bright"

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw could seemingly be on the way back.

Sean O'Malley and Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley releases sparring footage of him stopping Alexandre Pantoja in 2016

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley has released the footage of him sparring Alexandre Pantoja in 2016.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev details exactly how he plans to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

A parade of fight fans have given their thoughts on the official poster for UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.