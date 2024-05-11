UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics KO’s Terrance McKinney (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Esteban Ribovics.
McKinney (15-6 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Mike Breeden and Brendan Marotte. ‘T-Wrecks’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, suffering setbacks to Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Esteban Ribovics (12-1 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 290 pay-per-view event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Kamuela Kirk. That victory was preceded by his first career loss as a professional, which came by way of decision against Loik Radzhabov at UFC 285.
Here on business 💼@TWrecks155 vs Esteban Ribovics
[ LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus & @ESPN | #UFCStLouis ] pic.twitter.com/ysrD6mvN60
— UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2024
Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Terrance McKinney opens things up with a combination. Esteban Ribovics lands a low kick. ‘T-Wrecks’ with a jab and then a knee up the middle. Both men with good 1-2’s in the pocket. Ribovics throws a head kick and it lands absolutely flush. McKinney goes crashing down to the canvas and he is out cold. WOW! This one is all over. What a performance from the Argentinian.
What a KO from Esteban Ribovics 😱 #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/g8o970pbMB
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 11, 2024
HE ONLY NEEDED 35 SECONDS ‼️
Esteban Ribovics gets the early KO! #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/17Ta7sl7Qz
— UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2024
Official UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (head kick) at 0:37 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Ribovics fight next following his KO victory over McKinney this evening in Missouri? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Esteban Ribovics Terrance McKinney UFC UFC St. Louis