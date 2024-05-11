UFC St. Louis Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Robelis Despaigne (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the heavyweight bout between Robelis Despaigne and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Despaigne (5-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO this past March at UFC 299. The Cuban slugger has won his last four fights in a total combined time of 37 seconds.

Meanwhile, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1 MMA) has won his last two bouts inside of the Octagon, defeating Lukasz Brzeski (9-4 MMA) and Andrei Arlovski (34-23 MMA) respectively.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Robelis Despaigne comes forward quickly with his hands down at his side. He lands a big right over the top. Waldo Cortes-Acosta circles and then lands a jab. He avoids another big punch attempt from the Cuban and dives in on a takedown. He is able to get it and is now working from half guard position. Some decent ground and pound now from ‘Salsa Boy’. The crowd is booing but there is no reason for the referee to stand this up just yet. Midway through the round now. Cortes-Acosta is looking for an arm lock now. Despaigne manages to escape but remains in bottom position. Under a minute remains now. Not a ton of offense from Waldo, but he is controlling this fight from the top. Some short elbows to close out the round.

Round two of this heavyweight matchup begins and Robelis Despaigne comes forward with a big punch and then a low kick. He continues to hang his hands low despite being in the pocket. Waldo Cortes-Acosta comes back with a jab. The heavyweights trade low kicks. Despaigne with a big right over the top. He follows that up with a head kick. A big uppercut misses the mark for the Cuban. That allows Cortes-Acosta to grab the clinch. Big shots from both men on the break. Robelis Despaigne with a pair of heavy kicks, one to the body and one to the lead leg of his opponent. Cortes-Acosta returns fire with a nice uppercut. He gets inside and is able to score another takedown. He immediately moves to full mount and begins to work some body shots. Waldo postures up and lands some big punches. He still has ninety seconds to work. More body shots now from Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Less than a minute remains in round two. A big hammer fist connects on the chin of Robelis Despaigne. He appears to be ok and we will go to the third and final round.

Round three of this heavyweight bout begins and Waldo Cortes-Acosta lands a low kick. Robelis Despaigne lands one of his own. He follows it up with a pair of big jabs. He likely needs a finish here. He throws a switch kick to the body which is blocked. He lands two more low kicks and then smiles at his opponent. Another chopping low kick. Cortes-Acosta returns fire with one of his own. He steps in and lands a big combination on the Cuban. Another low kick. Despaigne counters with a front kick to the face and then a low kick. Somehow Waldo ate that shot. ‘Salsa Boy’ forces the clinch and is able to push Robelis Despaigne up against the cage. He drops for a takedown and gets it. Waldo Cortes-Acosta closes out the round landing ground and pound from top position.

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

