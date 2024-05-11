Pros react after Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Robelis Despaigne at UFC St. Louis

By Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

A heavyweight bout between Robelis Despaigne and Waldo Cortes-Acosta kicked off tonight’s UFC St. Louis main card lineup.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC

Despaigne (5-1 MMA) had most previously fought and defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO this past March at UFC 299. The Cuban slugger entered tonight’s contest having won his last four fights in an unbelievable total combined time of 37 seconds.

Meanwhile, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA) stepped into the Octagon this evening sporting a two-fight win streak, this after defeating Lukasz Brzeski (9-4 MMA) and Andrei Arlovski (34-23 MMA) in his previous two UFC appearances.

Tonight’s ‘Despaigne vs. Cortes-Acosta’ matchup begins resulted in a dominant decision victory for Cortes-Acosta. After surviving an early onslaught of strikes Robelis Despaigne, ‘Salsa Boy’ was able to get the fight to the ground and proceeded to cruise to a unanimous decision victory. The powerful Cuban seemed lost on the ground and was never able to get the fight back to the feet after being taken down.

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Despaigne vs. Cortes-Acosta’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeating Robelis Despaigne at UFC St. Louis:

Who would you like to see Waldo Cortes-Acosta fight next following his decision victory over Robelis Despaigne this evening in Missouri? Who would you like to see ‘Salsa Boy’ fight next following his dominant decision win over the previously undefeated Despaigne? Share your thoughts in the comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

