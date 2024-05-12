UFC St. Louis Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC St. Louis event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event resulted in another stoppage win for the King of KO’s, Derrick Lewis. ‘The Black Beast’ was able to survive some unenviable positions on the ground in rounds one and two, but came back strong in the third frame of the fight. ‘The Black Beast’ connected with a big right early in round three which sent Rodrigo Nascimento crashing to the canvas. From there, Lewis unleashed some nasty ground and pound to force the referee to step in and call a stop to the fight.

UFC St. Louis was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring hometown favorite Joaquin Buckley taking on Nursulton Ruziboev. The contest proved to be a coming out party for ‘New Mansa’, who utilized his grappling and power punches to overwhelm the Uzbekistan standout. After three rounds of hard-fought action, Buckley was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Trey Waters and Billy Goff each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC St. Louis preliminary fight card. Waters ultimately won the fight by way of unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28).

Performance of the night: Carlos Ulberg pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Alonzo Menifield (see that here).

Performance of the night: Diego Ferreira earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Mateusz Rebecki (see that here).

