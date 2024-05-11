Jon Jones explains his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next: “Fight the man with all the accolades”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is explaining his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next.

Jones has come under scrutiny by some fans and critics for not wanting to get in the cage with current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

It was to be Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Miocic (20-4 MMA) last November at UFC 295. However, Jon Jones had to withdraw from that fight after tearing a pectoral muscle prior to the match.

With Jones sidelined, the UFC made the decision to book Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) against Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) for the interim heavyweight title that November day. Aspinall would defeat Pavlovich by KO to become interim champion.

Taking to ‘X‘, Jon Jones explained his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next:

I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision… stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years.

Continuing, ‘Bones’ said:

“I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his ass off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next.”

Concluding, Jon Jones shared:

“UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event. But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when (Daniel Cormier) was the ‘champion’ during my absence.”

Although the Jones vs Miocic fight has yet to be scheduled by the promotion, it’s likely going to take place in the 4th quarter of this year.

One thing is clear, Jones will be fighting Miocic next.

What are your thoughts on Jones decision to want to fight Miocic and not even consider going up against the interim champ Aspinall?

