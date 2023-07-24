Molly McCann announces move down to strawweight after upset loss to Julija Stoliarenko

By Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann is ready to make a big change after her loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

Molly McCann, TKO, UFC London, Bonus

At UFC London over the weekend, ‘Meatball’ made her high-profile return. The fight was the British star’s first since a one-sided submission loss to Erin Blanchfield last November. Sadly for Molly McCann, it was Déjà vu against Julija Stoliarenko in the co-main event on Saturday. For her part, Lithuanian entered the contest as a massive underdog, holding a 1-4 promotional record.

Shockingly in the co-main event at UFC London on Saturday, Julija Stoliarenko scored a first-round submission win. The victory was a massively important one for the flyweight contender, as she was coming off a knockout loss to Chelsea Chandler last Fall. Meanwhile, the Liverpool native was forced back to the drawing board.

Earlier today, Molly McCann released a post-fight statement to social media. In the statement, she discussed her loss to Julija Stoliarenko in length and appeared to be in high spirits. However, near the end of the post, she also revealed her plans to drop down to 115 pounds.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL LAUGHS OFF ‘PATRONIZING’ JON JONES COMMENTS AFTER UFC LONDON: “I ONLY HAVE TO HIT HIM ONE TIME”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly McCann-Pearson (@meatballmolly)

“If there’s one thing I know, it’s how to always overcome adversity and this is no different,” Molly McCann wrote in a post-fight statement released after her loss to Julija Stoliarenko. “20 months ago I was sitting in this same position, 2 back to back losses and ready to pack it in. Then a boss run and my world changed forever.”

She continued, “We have one more adjustment to make and I believe that will make all the difference in the world, the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!”

For Molly McCann’s entire MMA career, she’s never fought below the flyweight limit. However, it seems that the loss to Julija Stoliarenko has forced her to change course. Now, riding a two-fight losing streak, she’ll look to change her fortunes up at 135 pounds in her next contest.

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Molly McCann fight at bantamweight? What did you make of her upset loss to Julija Stoliarenko?

Molly McCann UFC

