UFC executive Dave Shaw on Michael Page’s UFC London appearance: “It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix”

Michael Page Appears At UFC London

The UFC held an event this past Saturday (July 22) inside The O2 Arena in London, England. Michael Page was shown in the crowd during the UFC London broadcast.

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, promotional executive Dave Shaw was asked about the UFC’s potential interest in “MVP.” Shaw admitted that he feels Page would be a nice addition to the UFC roster (via MMAJunkie).

“Perhaps (the UFC is interested in signing Michael Page). I’ve got no idea. I assume that we would, given the fact that he’s here. Maybe he’s a free agent, but definitely a question for Dana (White). We were talking about it the other day, a long list of individuals who’ve come over (to the UFC), and done really well in other promotions that have come over. Look at (Justin) Gaethje and (Michael) Chandler and a few other guys. It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix, for sure.”