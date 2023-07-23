UFC executive Dave Shaw on Michael Page’s UFC London appearance: “It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix”
Could Michael Page be making his way to the UFC?
Page has been a mainstay under the Bellator banner since 2014. Page’s most recent contract with the promotion is up and he plans on testing the free agent market. Page turned 36 back in April, so he’ll likely want to make the most money possible at this point in his career.
Michael Page Appears At UFC London
The UFC held an event this past Saturday (July 22) inside The O2 Arena in London, England. Michael Page was shown in the crowd during the UFC London broadcast.
During the UFC London post-fight press conference, promotional executive Dave Shaw was asked about the UFC’s potential interest in “MVP.” Shaw admitted that he feels Page would be a nice addition to the UFC roster (via MMAJunkie).
“Perhaps (the UFC is interested in signing Michael Page). I’ve got no idea. I assume that we would, given the fact that he’s here. Maybe he’s a free agent, but definitely a question for Dana (White). We were talking about it the other day, a long list of individuals who’ve come over (to the UFC), and done really well in other promotions that have come over. Look at (Justin) Gaethje and (Michael) Chandler and a few other guys. It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix, for sure.”
Bellator Deal Had Time Left
It was a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour” where Page told Ariel Helwani that he is no longer under a Bellator contract. He even revealed that there was time left on his deal, but the promotion didn’t capitalize.
“I think there’s a lot going on in the back office with their potential transition as well, and new owners, and so on and so forth,” Michael Page added. “So yeah, I definitely feel like they kind of missed something there, but I think things happen for a reason in my opinion. I think it all happened for me to be able to have this space now and to make this decision. To actually say to myself, ‘OK cool, let me explore the waters in the MMA ocean and see what bites.”
