UFC St. Louis Results: Joaquin Buckley defeats Nursulton Ruziboev (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the co-main event between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Buckley (19-6 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Vicente Luque six weeks ago in Atlantic City. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 6-2 over his past eight Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Nursulton Ruziboev (34-9-2 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, with his two most recent victories coming inside of the UFC. ‘Black’ is coming off back-to-back first-round stoppage wins entering tonight’s fight with Buckley.

Round one of the UFC St. Louis co-main event begins and Joaquin Buckley comes forward with a right hand. Nursulton Ruziboev keeps him at bay with a body kick. ‘New Mansa’ looks to find a way inside. Ruziboev with a nice knee to the body. Buckley with a right hand over the top. Ruziboev just misses with a front kick up the middle. The crowd chants “USA”. Nursulton lands a knee up the middle, but Buckley eats it and shoots in to score a takedown. Joaquin Buckley lands some right hands. Nursulton Ruziboev scrambles to his feet and lands a big combination. He follows that up with a flying knee to the body. Buckley eats that and is able to score another takedown. The crowd is going nuts. Ruziboev scrambles back up to his feet and one minutes remains in the opening round. A good body kick from the fighter known as ‘Black’. Joaquin Buckley charges forward with a big flurry but misses with his attempts. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC St. Louis co-main event and Joaquin Buckley comes forward quickly. Nursulton Ruziboev counters with a big straight right down the middle. ‘New Mansa’ shoots in and scores a big double leg takedown. He begins landing ground and pound from the full guard position. ‘Black’ is able to scramble back to his feet and now gets to work with his jab. Buckley returns fire with a big 1-2. Ruziboev goes to the body with a knee. ‘New Mansa’ answers with a kick to the ribs. Two minutes remain in the second frame. Another good kick from Nursulton Ruziboev. He lands a nice right hand up the middle. Joaquin Buckley swings his way inside and scores another big takedown. He lands in side control and begins working some right hands. Ruziboev with an armbar attempt, but the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC St. Louis co-main event begins and Joaquin Buckley comes forward with a pair of punches that fall short. Nursulton Ruziboev tags ‘New Mansa’ with a hard low kick. He comes forward with a right hand. Buckley circling along the fence. A big left from ‘New Mansa’ sends Nursulton down to the canvas. Buckley jumps on him with a hammer fist but Ruziboev avoids and scrambles back to his feet. Another big shot from Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev goes down again. The St. Louis native with some huge ground and pound. This is close to being over. ‘New Mansa’ working from full mount. He’s dropping down huge shots now. Somehow Ruziboev is able to escape and take top position. He has just under two minutes to work. He begins landing some big elbows from half guard. Buckley scrambles and is able to regain top position. He’s dropping down some right hands. One minute remains. Nursulton Ruziboev with a kick from off his back and the referee steps in. We are now back on the feet. Buckley with a big right hand that just misses the mark. He attempts a left hook that falls short. The horn sounds to end the fight!

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

Who would you like to see Buckley fight next following his victory over Ruziboev this evening in Missouri?