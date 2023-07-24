Marcin Tybura issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London

By Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Marcin Tybura has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London.

Marcin Tybura

It was just this past Saturday, July 22nd at the UFC Fight Night 224 heavyweight main event where Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) defeated Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) via way of knockout at 1:13 of round 1 in the O2 Arena in London, England.

‘Tybur’ had won two in a row before his defeat this past weekend, the 37-year-old scored decision victories over Blagoy Ivanov (19-6 MMA) this past February and Alexander Romanov (17-2 MMA) in August of 2022.

Aspinall, 30, was looking to get back in the win column after his latest loss to Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) in July of 2022.  It was during that loss that Aspinall suffered a devastating knee injury which kept him out of the cage for almost a year. And get in the win column he did, with a 73-second TKO over Marcin Tybura in front of his home crowd, last Saturday night.

At the post-fight press conference, Aspinall called out no other than Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) saying:

“Jon Jones knows I exist. Woo-hoo! That’s a win itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do, and I’ve been saying it all week, is: I want to win my fights going forward, of course. But also, another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Bones‘ is slated for his first title defence against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at the UFC 295 headliner on Saturday, November 11th in Madison Square Garden, New York.

As for Marcin Tybura, following his loss, he took to ‘Instagram’ posting:

“The adventure continues, see you next time. Thank you for your support 🙏🏻 #teamTYBURA”

As for what is next for ‘Tybur’, it doesn’t sound like he’s contemplating retirement but rather looking forward to his next bout in the Octagon.

Were you watching Saturday night?

Who would you like to see Marcin Tybura fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marcin Tybura UFC UFC London

