UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones responds to callout from Tom Aspinall

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded after being called out by Tom Aspinall this afternoon at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in twelve months this afternoon at the O2 Arena, squaring off with fellow heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native had of course suffered a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes last July. That disappointing setback had snapped Aspinall’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. The 37-year-old Polish fighter was hoping to inch closer to a shot at Jon Jones with a win this afternoon.

Tonight’s UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.

Official UFC London Result: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

Following his impressive first-round finish, Aspinall took to mic where he proceeded to layout his roadmap.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.”

Well, it didn’t take long for Aspinall to receive a response from Jon Jones. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter with the following statement:

“Sounds good lol” – Jones wrote.

Jon Jones is of course slated to square off with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 this November in New York. While many believe that bout will be the last time fans see ‘Bones’ fight inside the Octagon, perhaps Aspinall’s recent victory has him reconsidering retirement.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall, Marcin Tybura, UFC London, UFC

Pros react after Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds at UFC London

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall TKO's Marcin Tybura (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Julija Stoliarenko, Molly McCann, UFC London, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC London Results: Julija Stoliarenko stops Molly McCann in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the co-main event between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22
Paul Craig

UFC London Results: Paul Craig TKO's Andre Muniz (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the middleweight bout between Paul Craig and Andre Muniz.

UFC London, Aspinall vs. Tybura, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC London: 'Aspinall vs. Tybura' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

Bassil Hafez

Bassil Hafez believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 but "pleased" he proves he belongs in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023
Colby Covington
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev turned him down which led to lengthy layoff

Cole Shelton - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a reason for why he hasn’t fought since March of 2022.

Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr.
UFC

VIDEO | NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. trains with former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently got some work with Odell Beckham Jr.

Rampage Jackson
The Ultimate Fighter

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson in talks to face former Ultimate Fighter foe in return

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson is again targeting Darill Schoonover.

Paddy Pimblett and Matt Frevola
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett offers to face Matt Frevola in likely 2024 return: "I like being in exciting fights"

Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is down to face Matt Frevola in his return.