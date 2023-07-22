UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones responds to callout from Tom Aspinall

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded after being called out by Tom Aspinall this afternoon at UFC London.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in twelve months this afternoon at the O2 Arena, squaring off with fellow heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native had of course suffered a knee injury which required surgery in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes last July. That disappointing setback had snapped Aspinall’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) entered today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. The 37-year-old Polish fighter was hoping to inch closer to a shot at Jon Jones with a win this afternoon.

Tonight’s UFC London headliner proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.

Official UFC London Result: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

Following his impressive first-round finish, Aspinall took to mic where he proceeded to layout his roadmap.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.”

Well, it didn’t take long for Aspinall to receive a response from Jon Jones. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter with the following statement:

Sounds good lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2023

“Sounds good lol” – Jones wrote.

Jon Jones is of course slated to square off with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 this November in New York. While many believe that bout will be the last time fans see ‘Bones’ fight inside the Octagon, perhaps Aspinall’s recent victory has him reconsidering retirement.