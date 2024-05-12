Pros react after Derrick Lewis TKO’s Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis

Tonight’s UFC St. Louis event was headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Rodrigo Nascimento.

Lewis (28-12 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Jailton Almeida in his most previous effort this past November. ‘The Black Beast‘ had gone 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair, with his lone win in that stretch coming via TKO against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) came into UFC St. Louis boasting a three-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Don’Tale Mayes in November of last year. ‘Yogi Bear’ had gone 4-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2020.

Tonight’s UFC St. Louis main event resulted in another stoppage win for the King of KO’s, Derrick Lewis. ‘The Black Beast’ was able to survive some unenviable positions on the ground in rounds one and two, but came back strong in the third frame of the fight. ‘The Black Beast’ connected with a big right early in round three which sent Rodrigo Nascimento crashing to the canvas. From there, Lewis unleashed some nasty ground and pound to force the referee to step in and call a stop to the fight.

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO at 0:49 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ below:

You can feel the dread spreading through the arena as everyone wonders if this could go 25 mins — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 12, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Derrick Lewis defeating Nascimento at UFC St. Louis:

That media guy should’ve done a shoey out of Derrick Lewis’ cup. He woulda been a legend — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 12, 2024

Full moon in St. Louis.pic.twitter.com/RyzFOEyfVL — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2024

THE KNOCKOUT KING DOES IT AGAIN 👑@TheBeast_UFC gets the 3rd round KO at #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/lPEUX6WxiY — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2024

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his TKO victory over Nascimento this evening in Missouri?