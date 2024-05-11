UFC St. Louis: ‘Lewis vs. Nascimento’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC St. Louis event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento.

Lewis (27-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Jailton Almeida in his most previous effort this past November. ‘The Black Beast‘ has gone 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that stretch coming via TKO against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Don’Tale Mayes in November of last year. ‘Yogi Bear’ has gone 4-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2020.

UFC St. Louis is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Joaquin Buckley

(via Zuffa LLC)

Buckley (18-6 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Vicente Luque six weeks ago in Atlantic City. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 6-2 over his past eight Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, with his two most recent victories coming inside of the Octagon. ‘Black’ is coming off back-to-back first-round stoppage wins entering tonight’s fight with Buckley.

Kicking off the UFC St. Louis main card lineup will be a heavyweight bout featuring surging contender Robelis Despaigne taking on Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Despaigne (5-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Josh Parisian (15-8 MMA) by TKO this past March at UFC 299. The Cuban slugger has won his last four fights in a total combined time of 37 seconds.

Meanwhile, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1 MMA) has won his last two bouts inside of the Octagon, defeating Lukasz Brzeski (9-4 MMA) and Andrei Arlovski (34-23 MMA) respectively.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC St. Louis Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25)

Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)

Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.25)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5)

UFC St. Louis Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)

Tecia Pennington (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters (170)

Jake Hadley (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5) – Johnson def. Hadley by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126) – Hardy def. Aldrich by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you predicting will emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC St. Louis main event between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento?

