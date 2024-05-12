UFC St. Louis Results: Derrick Lewis TKO’s Rodrigo Nascimento (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Derrick Lewis

Lewis (28-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Jailton Almeida in his most previous effort this past November. ‘The Black Beast‘ has gone 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that stretch coming via TKO against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Don’Tale Mayes in November of last year. ‘Yogi Bear’ has gone 4-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2020.

Round one of the UFC St. Louis main event begins and Derrick Lewis comes forward with a flying knee and then a high kick. He lands a right hand and then forces the clinch. A nice trip takedown from ‘The Black Beast’. Rodrigo Nascimento pops right back up to his feet but Lewis is still all over him in the clinch. The former UFC title challenger lands a knee to the body. Nascimento reverses the position and now has Lewis pressed against the cage. The fighters separate and Derrick Lewis throws a head kick followed by a 1-2. Rodrigo Nascimento forces the clinch and is able to score a trip takedown. He begins working from half guard position and lands some good left hands to the body. 90 seconds remain in the round. ‘Yogi Bear’ is getting off some good ground and pound here. Lewis is not doing much in terms of attempting to get back to his feet. Nascimento moves to full mount, but Lewis reverses and is able to take top position. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC St. Louis main event begins and Derrick Lewis starts things off by throwing a big 1-2 combination. Rodrigo Nascimento looks to close the distance. He lands a low kick. A big counter right from Lewis appears to stun Nascimento. ‘The Black Beast’ forces the clinch and lands a nice knee to the body. He looks for a takedown but opts to let that go. The fighters are battling hard for position here. Lewis with a nice shoulder strike. Nascimento forces the break and gets back to range. He lands a nice 1-2. ‘The Black Beast’ covers up and the fighters once again begin to battle in the clinch. Derrick Lewis breaks free and lands a big combination. Somehow Rodrigo Nascimento is able to eat those shots and continue to work. A good elbow from Lewis. He lands a right hand over the top. He’s looking for the finish. Nascimento scores a trip takedown and is able to take the back of ‘The Black Beast’. He locks in one hook and begins working for a rear-naked choke. He gives up on that submission attempt and moves to half guard position. Good shots from the top from ‘Yogi Bear’ to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC St. Louis main event begins and Rodrigo Nascimento comes forward quickly. Derrick Lewis keeps him at bay with a left jab. He then leaps into the pocket with a jumping switch kick. ‘The Black Beast’ with a big right hand over the top. Nascimento goes down. Lewis with some big ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO at 0:49 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Lewis fight next following his TKO victory over Nasciment this evening in Missouri?

Topics:

Derrick Lewis Rodrigo Nascimento UFC UFC St. Louis

