Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be a “car crash for the ages”

By Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Justin Gaethje has some violent expectations for his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje and Poirier are set to have their rematch in the main event of UFC 291 on Saturday in a highly-anticipated fight. The two fought back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier who won by fourth-round TKO in the best fight of 2018 and one of the best scraps of recent memory.

Since then, both Gaethje and Poirier have gone 0-2 in undisputed lightweight title fights, but both are former interim champs. With that, the expectation for their rematch is another classic, and Justin Gaethje believes the fight will be a car crash for the ages.

RELATED: Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor’s coaching on TUF 31.

“This is entertainment, this is an entertainment business and that is the fight you want to watch. This is a car crash for the ages. I’m going to go in there and play a 50/50 car crash match and one of us got to go,” Justin Gaethje said on UFC Countdown.

If Justin Gaethje’s expectations come to fruition, then his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier could very well be the Fight of the Year and one of the best scraps of all time. It also wouldn’t be a surprise as in his UFC tenure, he has had seven Fight of the Night bonuses. The fight is also a pivotal one for both of their careers as the victor could very well face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje enters his UFC 291 main event coming off a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev back in March to return to the win column. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Gaethje is 7-4 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Marcin Tybura

Marcin Tybura issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023
Pat Miletich
Pat Miletich

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich set for comeback fight in a grudge match against Mike Jackson

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will be returning to the cage at age 55.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
UFC 291

Revised main card lineup released for Saturday’s UFC 291 event

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

The revised main card lineup has been released for Saturday’s UFC 291 event.

Paul Craig, UFC London, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig eyeing titles in two divisions following successful middleweight debut at UFC London: “We aren’t done at light heavyweight”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

UFC fighter Paul Craig has his eyes set on a world title before he walks away from mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Jared Cannonier weighs in on proposed Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight: “Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023
UFC Etihad Stadium
UFC

UFC exec explains why the promotion doesn't run many stadium shows: "They're tough"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

A UFC executive has detailed why the company limits its stadium events.

Nathaniel Wood
Nathaniel Wood

Nathaniel Wood targeting Edson Barboza following UFC London win: "I would like to fight a legend of the sport"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Nathaniel Wood has respectfully expressed his desire to share the Octagon with Edson Barboza.

Michael Page
UFC

UFC executive Dave Shaw on Michael Page's UFC London appearance: "It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Could Michael Page be making his way to the UFC?

Andre Fili
UFC

Andre Fili issues statement following UFC London loss against Nathaniel Wood

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Andre Fili didn’t get his hand raised against Nathaniel Wood, and he has something to say about it.