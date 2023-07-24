Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be a “car crash for the ages”

Justin Gaethje has some violent expectations for his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier.

Gaethje and Poirier are set to have their rematch in the main event of UFC 291 on Saturday in a highly-anticipated fight. The two fought back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier who won by fourth-round TKO in the best fight of 2018 and one of the best scraps of recent memory.

Since then, both Gaethje and Poirier have gone 0-2 in undisputed lightweight title fights, but both are former interim champs. With that, the expectation for their rematch is another classic, and Justin Gaethje believes the fight will be a car crash for the ages.

RELATED: Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor’s coaching on TUF 31.

“This is entertainment, this is an entertainment business and that is the fight you want to watch. This is a car crash for the ages. I’m going to go in there and play a 50/50 car crash match and one of us got to go,” Justin Gaethje said on UFC Countdown.

If Justin Gaethje’s expectations come to fruition, then his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier could very well be the Fight of the Year and one of the best scraps of all time. It also wouldn’t be a surprise as in his UFC tenure, he has had seven Fight of the Night bonuses. The fight is also a pivotal one for both of their careers as the victor could very well face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje enters his UFC 291 main event coming off a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev back in March to return to the win column. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Gaethje is 7-4 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone among others.